Rhys Hoskins says he's ready for the majors

MIAMI — Rhys Hoskins has played at four minor-league levels over the last two years, finding the same success at each stop as he raced through Phillies system. A new challenge may be near.

“Of course I’m ready,” Hoskins said about playing in the majors before the Futures Game Sunday at Marlins Park.

The first baseman is the Phillies’ most major-league ready prospect. He has a polished approach at the plate and is more than just a home run hitter. Hoskins, 24, is batting .289 with 20 homers and a .961 OPS this season at triple-A Lehigh Valley. But the Phillies will have to make room for Hoskins before he can reach the majors. Manager Pete Mackanin said Friday that Hoskins and first baseman Tommy Joseph “can’t coexist on the same team” and that it would not make sense to bring up Hoskins for a part-time role.

The Phillies will try to move Joseph before the July 31 trade deadline. General manager Matt Klentak said Saturday that the team does not plan on moving Joseph or Hoskins to a new position, such as left field. A trade seems to be the easiest solution.

“That’s something that’s way out of my control,” Hoskins said. “It’s out of Tommy’s control. He’s been a good player. The guy can hit. I think he’s shown that. You know, whatever happens, happens. I hope it works out the best for both of us and we both get an opportunity soon.”

Hoskins played all of last season without being considered a top prospect despite bashing 38 homers at double A. Too many questions lingered because of Reading’s history as a hitter-friendly ballpark. He finally cracked Baseball America’s top 100 in May after homering in six times in his first 20 triple-A games. Those questions were answered and Hoskins is ready to make the leap to the majors. He just does not know when.

Poll Should the Phillies trade Tommy Joseph and call up Rhys Hoskins? Yes.

No. Vote Results

“I don’t know. I honestly don’t,” Hoskins said. “I wish I did. It would be nice to know. I just have to keep my head down and keep working.”