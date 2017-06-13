Cesar Hernandez will miss six weeks with injury

Matt Gelb is the Phillies beat writer for the Inquirer, the Daily News, and Philly.com. A graduate of Central Bucks High School West and Syracuse University, he covered the Phillies from 2010 to 2014 with a one-year tour on the Metro desk between baseball assignments.

BOSTON — Less than two weeks ago, Matt Klentak sat in the Phillies dugout and repeated a mantra he utilizes whenever someone asks the general manager about his minor-league prospects.

“If we feel that a player is ready for that opportunity and we feel that the opportunity presents itself here for the appropriate playing time then we’ll definitely do it,” Klentak said. “But those two things have to line up.”

Count Pete Mackanin among those interested to hear what Klentak has on his mind now that the Phillies will be without their second baseman, Cesar Hernandez, for roughly six weeks. Mackanin received the medical update on Hernandez, who strained an abdominal muscle last Friday. The Phillies manager had no information beyond that.

Will Howie Kendrick, who committed two errors Monday, continue as the second baseman for six weeks? Could the Phillies promote Scott Kingery and shift Kendrick back to the outfield? Could they summon a young outfielder and keep Kendrick at second? What is the meaning of life?

“I’m anxious to talk to Matt about the whole scenario because we haven’t had a lot of time to do that because of the draft they’re preoccupied with,” Mackanin said Tuesday. “Believe me, I’m anxious to talk to him and see what his thoughts are. I’ll give him my thoughts and the coaching staff’s thoughts, and we’ll go from there.”

Does Mackanin think the front office could be receptive to the idea of adding a young player — perhaps, someone like Kingery, who has mashed at double-A Reading — to the team with the worst record in baseball?

“Sure,” Mackanin said. “I’m sure it’ll come up.”

There are a few factors to consider. Even if the Phillies decide Kingery, 23, is not equipped to jump two levels to the majors, that does not preclude them from another roster move. Nick Williams, Dylan Cozens, and Cameron Perkins have produced in the outfield at triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies may have a better chance of winning with 34-year-old veteran Daniel Nava in left field. But if the stated goal for 2017 is to learn about as many young players as possible, the Phillies could make that jump now.

Or not.

For now, Kendrick is the second baseman. It is reasonable to wonder if that is the best spot for him over six weeks; the Phillies knew they would sacrifice some defense on the Hernandez-Kendrick swap, but the initial returns (albeit in 20 innings) have not been encouraging.

“He’s made a few miscues, but he’s played a great majority of his games at second base,” Mackanin said. “So I think once the rust wears off, he’s going to be fine over there.”