Phillies' Cesar Hernandez walks 6 times in rehab game

Sunday’s Phillies’ Minor League roundup
FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)
Clearwater 13, Daytona 4: Rehabbing 2B Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-1 with six walks, yes, six, as the Threshers (50-42) overwhelmed the Tortugas.
Clearwater had 12 hits as a team and drew 13 walks. Their pitchers did not issue a walk.
C Deivi Grullon and RF Jan Hernandez each had three hits for the Threshers.
DH Cornelius Randolph went 1-for-4 with a pair of walks and has now been on base in 26 consecutive games. On Saturday, the 2015 first-round pick had a season-high four hits and slammed his ninth home run. Randolph, who was hitting .184 on May 12, is now hitting .257.
Hernandez, who tied the FSL record with the six free passes, has been out since mid-June with a strained left oblique. He is expected to join the Phillies during their series against the Marlins, which starts on Monday.
INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)
Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 3: RF Dylan Cozens hit his 22nd home run of the season and Pedro Beato tied the team record for saves in a season as the IronPigs (58-47) salvaged a split of the four-game series.
LHP Brandon Leibrandt gave up one run in five innings to improve to 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA. Edubray Ramos gave up an unearned run in the eighth.
Beato, signed as a free agent in December, pitched a scoreless ninth for his 26th save in 28 chances. The 30-year-old lefty tied the team record set by Scott Mathieson in 2010.
Lehigh Valley opens a seven-game road trip with a visit to Gwinnett on Monday night. RHP Tom Eshelman (7-2, 1.96) will start for the ‘Pigs.
EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)
Binghamton 7, Reading 5: CF Carlos Tocci (.307) went 4-for-5 and scored two runs for the Fightin Phils (51-40), which will play at New Hampshire the next three days.
SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)
Charleston 2, Lakewood 1: RHP Will Hibbs gave up a two-run homer in the ninth for his second blown save of the season.
The homer spoiled a terrific outing by RHP Adonis Medina, who gave up three hits in six shutout innings with seven strikeouts.
LF David Martinelli homered and CF Mickey Moniak (.268) went 1-for-3 for the BlueClaws (50-43), which concludes its series with the RiverDogs on Monday with an 11 a.m. start. LHP Nick Fanti (6-2, 2.80 ERA) starts for Lakewood.
NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE (A)
Williamsport 6, Lowell 5: 3B Cole Stobbe went 3-for-5 and ended it with a walk-off homer for the Crosscutters (14-10), which have won three in a row. CF Adam Haseley (.327) was hitless in three at-bats.
GULF COAST LEAGUE (Rookie)
The Phillies (11-6) were idle.
