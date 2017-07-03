Middle of Phillies order still not producing

Matt Gelb is the Phillies beat writer for the Inquirer, the Daily News, and Philly.com. A graduate of Central Bucks High School West and Syracuse University, he covered the Phillies from 2010 to 2014 with a one-year tour on the Metro desk between baseball assignments.

Maikel Franco batted third in the Phillies’ lineup Monday for just the second time this season.

As Pete Mackanin scribbled names to form his 81st lineup of the season, he settled on Maikel Franco to bat third. It was a spot Franco had not occupied since April 16. It was just the second time this season that Franco hit third.

There was no particular reason.

“When I looked at what I had there,” Mackanin said Monday before the game against Pittsburgh, “I just felt there wasn’t a better option at the time.”

There were plenty of troubling trends through 80 games, but one that persisted was the limited production from the middle of the Phillies lineup, a problem that speaks to a lack of progress in developing anything that resembles a future core.

The Phillies’ Nos. 3 through 6 hitters, entering Monday’s action, had the lowest aggregate OPS (.704) among all National League teams. The league average was .801.

It is not a recent trend, of course. Since the start of the 2015 season, the Phillies’ Nos. 3 through 6 hitters have compiled a .707 OPS. That is the worst mark in baseball by 20 points. The mark was .702 in 2015, then .721 in 2016 and now .704 in 2017.

Solutions have not emerged, making it likelier and likelier that the future middle of the Phillies’ batting order will be found from other sources.

Rookie Nick Williams batted fifth for the third straight game. He achieved that status in the lineup just two games into his big-league career. Mackanin actually had designs on something different Monday.

“I originally had Williams hitting third just to move him up there, but I don’t want to put that on him right now,” Mackanin said. “I’d just rather not do that because he’s swinging the bat as well as anybody.”

Williams, in three days, had made that good of an impression. Or it was just a stark contrast to the options Mackanin has explored in the first half of a trying season.

“He looks good,” Mackanin said. “I like the fact that he’s happy to be here. He’s smiling, he’s playing with energy and he’s swinging the bat aggressively. So far, I like what I see.”

The injured

There was no medical update Monday on Howie Kendrick, who underwent an MRI examination. Kendrick took batting practice and fielded some grounders but did not run. He said he did not have time to talk after batting practice.

The Phillies would like to trade Kendrick before the July 31 deadline, and the timing of his return from a bothersome left hamstring injury will be critical to that goal.

Second baseman Cesar Hernandez said he took some swings in the cage Monday as he continues to recover from a strained abdominal muscle. He’s on track for a return sometime at the end of July, if all progresses well.

Jerad Eickhoff (sore back) will join double-A Reading in Trenton for a start Tuesday night. He’ll throw about 75 pitches.

“I for one think he needed a rehab start,” Mackanin said. “I don’t think it’s fair to have a pitcher who hasn’t pitched in over two weeks pitch in a major-league game without facing a hitter for two weeks.”

Extra bases

Pat Neshek was the first Phillies reliever who was not the team’s primary closer in the first half to be selected as an all-star since Joe Hoerner in 1970. … Tom Eshelman will start the triple-A All-Star Game on July 12 in Tacoma, Wash. Eshleman has a 2.15 ERA in 10 starts with Lehigh Valley. The 23-year-old righthander relies on command; his fastball typically hovers around 89 or 90 mph.