IronPigs 2B Scott Kingery hits 2 HR in his second AAA game

Iron Pigs Scott Kingery, left, hits a solo home run with his first at bat against the Pawtucket Red Sox in ths first inning Tuesday June 27, 2017 in Allentown, Pa. Pawtucket's catcher Daan Butler looks on at right.

ALLENTOWN — It didn’t take Phillies second base prospect Scott Kingery long to flex his muscles in his new surroundings in Triple-A.

Playing in his second game for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs after being promoted from Reading, Kingery hit two home runs in Tuesday’s 14-5 loss to the Pawtucket Red Sox at Coca-Cola Park.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Kingery earned his promotion by hitting 18 home runs, 18 doubles and five triples while batting .313 with a .987 OPS for Reading this season. He also stole 19 bases in 22 attempts.

Kingery hit both home runs on Tuesday to left field and each traveled 361 feet. They came in the first and fifth innings.

Both came off winning pitcher Shawn Haveland (4-5, 3.86 ERA).

“I was just trying to get a hit or at least a couple,” said Kingery, who was 1 for 5 with a single in his debut on Monday. “I got a 2-1 pitch in the first inning right where I like it and got a good swing. The second one I was just trying to put it in play with two strikes and I was just trying to battle.”

With 20 home runs, Kingery is tied for the minor league lead with Renato Nunez of Triple-A Nashville.

“I don’t see myself as a home run hitter, even though they are happening right now,” Kingery said. “I see myself as a guy who finds the gap every once in a while, hits my singles and steal my bases. For me it is more about focus on a line drive swing.”

Kingery, 23, had gone his previous 12 games without a home run, 11 for Reading and his debut for the IronPigs.

“It’s funny because I was talking to people yesterday and said I think I am turning back into a singles hitter,” Kingery said laughing. “I didn’t have any home runs the past 10 games or so at Reading.”

Kingery has heard the skeptics mention that he benefited by playing at Reading’s hitter-friendly FirstEnergy Stadium. This season 10 of his 18 home runs at Reading were at home, but he is confident in any venue.

“I always thought I had enough power to get it out of pretty much any ball park if I get a hold of it,” Kingery said.

That was demonstrated in his second Triple-A game.