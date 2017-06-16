Pat Neshek continues to thrive in any role for Phillies

Phillies pitcher Pat Neshek throws the baseball during the eighth-inning against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Philadelphia. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer.

For Pat Neshek, the ideal situation is one like Thursday night's. Rookie starter Nick Pivetta completed seven sharp innings, delivering a scoreless tie to the Phillies' bullpen. Neshek secured the eighth inning, his 26th scoreless outing in 27 tries. Hector Neris closed in the ninth.

The ideal situation, the Phillies know, has not presented itself often this season.

"It's tough because we haven't been ahead too much," Neshek said. "I think our bullpen does really well when we're playing good games. It's really tough when . . . a lot of guys who are used to pitching in the seventh, eighth are coming in in the fifth inning."

Still, Neshek has shone in any spot. Manager Pete Mackanin has summoned him in the seventh inning 14 times, the eighth nine times, the ninth twice and the sixth twice. The veteran reliever has answered the call with a 0.72 ERA.

Neshek, 36, has eight career saves. He has never been a closer, and he says he does not mind it that way.

"I've always done seventh, eighth," he said. "I could do the ninth if I have to. No, it's not something I'm going to [complain] about though."

The inning Neshek pitches does not change how he mixes his pitches or how he attacks the hitters. The role he enjoys does not depend on inning but leverage.

His ideal position, like any reliever's, is one in which he enters a close game like Thursday's.

"You want to get that adrenaline," Neshek said. "You want to make it matter. It's real tough when you had three days off. You're coming into it down. You're losing by eight, and your intensity is not the same."

The latter case has recurred too often for the Phillies' liking this year. In 27 games, Neshek has pitched to 37 hitters while ahead and 32 while behind, unusual for a setup man. His splits are hardly differentiable because he has shut out the opponent in every game but one.

Chances like Thursday cannot come every night. The Phillies' starters have completed seven innings just 13 times in 65 starts. They have failed to finish even six on 30 occasions.

That's a significant factor in Neshek's view. The struggles in the rotation have made it difficult to define relievers' roles, though Neshek has excelled even without one.

"Maybe the matchups, maybe. I don't know," Neshek said when asked about his role. "Either late, or . . . just get guys out. I don't know."

And as tough as the season has been on the Phillies' bullpen, Mackanin appreciates being able to turn games like Thursday's over to Neshek.

"He's a gamer," Mackanin said. "I like watching him pitch."

jlourim@philly.com

@jakelourim