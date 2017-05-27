Larry Bowa recalls the influence Jim Bunning had on his career

Phillies' Joseph turns his game around in May

The Phillies' Tommy Joseph celebrates his game winning ninth-inning hit with his teammates against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, May 27, 2017 in Philadelphia.

On the last day of April, after the Phillies had suffered a 5-3 defeat in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr had some comforting words to then scuffling first baseman Tommy Joseph.

"I said it is a new month. Let's do it," recalled Altherr after Joseph's RBI single drove him in for the winning run in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park. "He has started taking off since then."

Joseph went 2 for 4 with a home run and the game-winning hit on Saturday to continue his dramatic turnaround.

In April, Joseph batted .179 with one home run, seven RBIs and 20 strikeouts in 67 at-bats.

Fast forward to this month, and Joseph is hitting .321 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs. He has struck out 17 times in 78 at-bats.

Joseph said he has not been surprised by his May. The real surprise was how he struggled in April.

"I didn't think I would have an April like I did," Joseph said. "It was a manner of making adjustments from that, making sure we stayed a little more consistent going on and making sure to stick to the adjustments you make."

Similarly, the way he has been playing in May is what manager Pete Mackanin expected all along.

"Right now he looks like the hitter I was hoping he would be," Mackanin said. "And if he continues this, he will have a heck of a good year and help us win games."

Keeping his composure

Two batters into the game, the Reds led, 2-0, on Zack Cozart's two-run home run against Phillies righthander Jerad Eickhoff.

"I just left a pitch a little over the plate to Cozart, and he put a pretty good swing on it," Eickhoff said.

The Phillies righthander said he really had to stay positive after that.

"It's easy to kind of let it slip and let the momentum kind of carry over and start making you think negatively," said Eickhoff, who allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings. "But I am confident in myself and was confident these guys would pick me up and was able to execute pitches get out of it."

Extra bases

With solo home runs on Saturday by Cesar Hernandez, Joseph and Michael Saunders, it matched the Phillies home run total over their previous seven games . . . Joaquin Benoit needed only 11 pitches, 10 of which were strikes, to get through a scoreless eighth inning. He has an active seven-inning scoreless streak. . . . The Phillies snapped a six-game streak of scoring two runs or fewer.

