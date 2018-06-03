Where Phillies, MLB leaders were drafted

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

Nick Williams will never forget that day in 2012 when he was drafted by the Rangers. This year’s three-day draft begins on Monday, June 4.

Nick Williams sat on a couch in the Phillies clubhouse recently and smiled at the memory. He was asked what he recalled about the day he was officially chosen to be a professional baseball player.

“I was playing video games and (I saw that) my dad started crying,” said Williams, a second-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2012, No. 93 overall. “That’s how I knew I got drafted. He was so excited.”

This year’s draft starts Monday and the Phillies have the third overall pick. It will be their only selection on Day 1, which for the rest of baseball will comprise the first two rounds plus some compensation and competitive balance picks.

First round/Monday, June 4

1. Tigers 16. Rays 2. Giants 17. Angels 3. Phillies 18. Royals 4. White Sox 19. Cardinals 5. Reds 20. Twins 6. Mets 21. Brewers 7. Padres 22. Rockies 8. Braves 23. Yankees 9. Athletics 24. Cubs 10. Pirates 25. Diamondbacks 11. Orioles 26. Red Sox 12. Blue Jays 27. Nationals 13. Marlins 28. Astros 14. Mariners 29. Indians 15. Rangers 30. Dodgers

Williams said the rest of that period in 2012 is a blur. Shortly after, he was headed to Arlington to sign with the Rangers then shipped to Arizona for rookie ball.

“Me, I was really clumsy. Though I went in the second round, I didn’t think I was close to reaching my maximum potential,” Williams continued. “I’m 24 and I still don’t think so. Maybe I’m halfway to getting to where I could possibly be.”

The Phillies forfeited their picks in Rounds 2 and 3 for signing free agents Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta, respectively. Their pick in Round 4 on Tuesday, June 5 is No. 107. They will then pick every 30 spots until No. 1187 in Round 40 on Wednesday, June 6.

“There’s a stigma around the draft that if you’re not picked in the first couple rounds, (you’re going to have difficulty making the majors),” said Rhys Hoskins, a Phillies fifth-rounder in 2014. “Sure, your chances might be less, but you always hear about Mike Piazza (picked in the 62nd round in 1988). If you’re good enough and have the talent, all you really need is the opportunity.”

Some players decline to sign after they are drafted and get thrown back into the draft pool the following year. Jake Arrieta, for instance, went in the 31st round in 2004 while he was still in high school. In 2005, while in junior college, he was taken in the 26th round. Finally, in 2007, he signed after the Baltimore Orioles took him in the fifth round.

“If your name doesn’t get called when you think it’s going to be, you don’t need to get discouraged,” said Scott Kingery, a 2015 second-rounder. “You’re going to have the same opportunities as the players drafted higher than you. It might be a little bit disappointing, but you have to keep your head up and go play professional baseball.”

Where current Phillies were drafted

Roster as of Sunday morning, June 3

Pitchers Year Round Overall Jake Arrieta 2007 5th 159 Zach Eflin 2012 1st (sup.) 33 Tommy Hunter 2007 1st (sup.) 54 Mark Leiter Jr. 2013* 22nd 661 Adam Morgan 2011* 3rd 120 Aaron Nola 2014* 1st 7 Nick Pivetta 2013 4th 136 Vince Velasquez 2010 2nd 58 On disabled list Jerad Eickhoff 2011 15th 474 Pat Neshek 2002 6th 182

Player Year Round Overall Aaron Altherr 2009* 9th 287 Dylan Cozens 2012* 2nd 77 Scott Kingery 2015* 2nd 48 Andrew Knapp 2013* 2nd 53 Jesmuel Valentin 2012 1st (sup.) 51 Mitch Walding 2011* 5th 181 Nick Williams 2012 2nd 93 On disabled list J.P. Crawford 2013* 1st 16 Rhys Hoskins 2014* 5th 142

*Drafted by the Phillies

Undrafted pitchers: Victor Arano, Seranthony Dominguez, Luis Garcia, Hector Neris, Edubray Ramos.

Undrafted players: Jorge Alfaro, Pedro Florimon (disabled list), Maikel Franco, Cesar Hernandez, Odubel Herrera, Carlos Santana.

Note: There is no amateur draft for players from outside the U.S., Puerto Rico or Canada.

[Archives: Phillies in the Dominican, a four-part series]

Notable current pitchers and players

Pitchers Year Round Overall Gerrit Cole, Hou. 2011 1st 1 Wade Davis, Col. 2004 3rd 75 Jacob deGrom, NYM 2010 9th 272 Josh Hader, Mil. 2012 19th 582 Edwin Diaz, Sea. 2012 3rd 98 Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2006 1st 7 Charlie Morton, Hou. 2002 3rd 95 Chris Sale, Bos. 2010 1st 13 Max Scherzer, Was. 2006 1st 11 Justin Verlander, Hou. 2004 1st 2

Players Year Round Overall Nolan Arenado, Col. 2009 2nd 59 Mookie Betts, Bos. 2011 5th 172 Freddie Freeman, Atl. 2007 2nd 78 Bryce Harper, Was. 2010 1st 1 Aaron Judge, NYY 2013 1st (sup.) 32 Francisco Lindor, Cle. 2011 1st 8 Manny Machado 2010 1st 3 J.D. Martinez, Bos. 2009 20th 611 And. Simmons, LAA 2010 2nd 70 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY 2007 2nd 76 Mike Trout, LAA 2009 1st 25

Undrafted: Ozzie Albies (Atl.), Jose Altuve (Hou.), Nelson Cruz (Sea.), Jose Ramirez (Cle.), Gary Sanchez (NYY).

And finally

Justin Verlander was taken by the Tigers with the second overall pick in 2004. With the first pick, the Padres selected shortstop Matt Bush, who finally got to the majors as a pitcher in 2016 with Texas. Bush had numerous personal problems and served more than four years in prison after nearly killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence.

Bush, 32, continues to toil in the Rangers’ bullpen. Verlander (7-2, 1.24) leads the majors in ERA, is almost surely headed to his seventh All-Star Game and has made nearly $200 million in salary. No draft is more imprecise than baseball’s.