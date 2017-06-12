Virginia slugger leads list of Phillies possibilities in tonight's draft

David Murphy is a sports columnist for the Daily News. He joined the company in 2008 and spent the next six years on the Phillies beat.

With less than 12 hours to go before the Phillies are on the clock with the No. 8 selection in the 2017 MLB draft, dueling opinions have emerged on the likely identity of that pick from some of the leading authorities on amateur baseball.

While ESPN and MLB.com have the Phillies taking University of Virginia slugger Pavin Smith, Baseball America reports that the Phillies are “off Smith” and likely to end up with North Carolina righthander J.B. Bukauskas.

There does seem to be a consensus that the Phillies will end up with somebody from the college ranks, a situation similar to the one that existed leading to the 2014 draft, when they ended up taking Aaron Nola with the No. 7 pick (current Met and former Oregon State Beaver Michael Conforto was another option at that slot, though most prognosticators agreed that Nola would be the selection).

Here are the names to know based on the latest round of mock drafts from across the country:

Pavin Smith, 1B, Virginia

ESPN’s Keith Law and MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo have the Phillies taking the left-handed slugger, who has drawn positive reviews for his sharp-eyed command of the strike zone. As noted by Sports Illustrated, which also has the Phillies taking Smith, the first baseman entered the weekend with fewer strikeouts (12) than homers (13) in 228 at-bats. But as we noted earlier, Baseball America wrote Friday that “the Phils are said to be off” Smith, whom the publication has falling all the way to the Giants at No. 19.

J.B. Bukauskas, RHP, North Carolina

He supposedly has two plus pitches: a fastball and slider. He’s listed at 6-foot and 195 pounds. and Baseball America has him slotted to the Phillies.

Jake Burger, 3B, Missouri State

The right-handed hitter has drawn some concerns for his rather unathletic body (he’s listed at 6-2, 220 pounds). But he supposedly has huge power.

Adam Haseley, OF, Virginia

A 6-foot-1, 195-pound left-handed batter, Haseley is a polished hitter who faces some questions about his power potential.

The Phillies have also been mentioned in tangential connection with a couple of high school pitchers, Carlsbad HS’s Trevor Rogers and Texan Shane Baz.

Fangraphs mentions Rogers as a possibility, either at No. 8 or with the Phillies’ second pick.

