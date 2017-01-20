News
Phillies
Follow Philly.com Phillies :
Twitter icon
Facebook logo
Pattison Ave. ›
Report: Domonic Brown signs minor league deal with Rockies
Philly.com staff
Jan 31 - 3:54 PM
Phillies ›
Beyond baseball: Phillies offer Dominican players a high-school education
By Matt Gelb
11:06 AM
Phillies in the Dominican ›
Part 1: Phils spending big to find talent in Dominican
By Matt Gelb
Jan 30 - 12:28 PM
PHILLIES IN THE DOMINICAN ›
Part 2: Phils expect $9M investment in palatial complex to pay off
By Matt Gelb
Jan 31 - 11:51 AM
Sports ›
Latin American minor-league Phillies position players to watch in 2017
By Matt Gelb
Jan 30 - 12:29 PM
Phillies Now ›
Schmidt, Lidge, Manuel to be Phillies spring training instructors
Matt Breen
Jan 31 - 3:38 PM
Phillies Now ›
ESPN, MLB.com rank Phillies among baseball's top prospects
Jonathan Tannenwald
Jan 30 - 10:17 AM
Pattison Ave. ›
Video Preview: 'Phillies in the Dominican: Raising the Stakes'
Philly.com Sports
Jan 30 - 7:06 AM
A Phillies catcher who died much too young
Phillies president Andy MacPhail elected to Twins hall of fame
Ryan Hanigan, Phils agree to minor league contract
LATEST VIDEO
Former Phillies prospect Matt Imhof retires after losing his right eye
Ryan Howard still looking for team to play for
Phillies trade Severino Gonzalez to Miami
How Phils' pitching staff looks going into spring training
Phillies announcers to talk baseball on new WIP show
Phils trying to get to .500, then see what happens
Franco needs to become next Phils superstar
Baseball Hall of Fame built on lies
Early look at Phils' opening-day roster
Phils should worry about Nola's elbow
New Phillies might lift weight off Franco's shoulders
Loaded free-agent class awaits Phils
Phils officially bring Michael Saunders on board
Hallelujah: Comcast SportsNet to stream Phillies games
Maybe Hall should cast votes
