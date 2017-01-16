Phillies

Bob Ford ›
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin smiles while meeting with the media on Jan.18, 2017 in Philadelphia.

Phils trying to get to .500, then see what happens

By Bob Ford
BOB BROOKOVER ›
Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco.

Franco needs to become next Phils superstar

By Bob Brookover
Frank's Place ›
Babe Ruth and other retired baseball stars attend the dedication of the baseball Hall of Fame on June 12, 1939. Front row, from left: Eddie Collins, Ruth, Connie Mack, and Cy Young; rear, from left: Honus Wagner, Grover Cleveland Alexander, Tris Speaker, Napoleon Lajoie, George Sisler, and Walter Johnson.

Baseball Hall of Fame built on lies

By Frank Fitzpatrick

INSIDE SPORTS

PHILLIES SCHEDULE

LATEST VIDEO

MORE IN PHILLY