Here's how to watch the Phillies, Flyers and Sixers tonight

The Philly Phanatic can rejoice – despite a busy sports night in Philadelphia, Phillies fans won’t be forced to stream tonight’s game

For the second time in a week, the Phillies are getting bumped off NBC Sports Philadelphia. But don’t worry — the game will still air on television.

On Wednesday, the Phillies 7 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park will air on WPHL 17, thanks to a jam-packed sports schedule that once again sees all three major sports teams playing on the same evening at the same time. Philly Sports Talk will still air on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 5 p.m.

Replacing the Phillies on NBC Sports Philadelphia are the Flyers, who will face-off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. in game one of the opening round of the NHL Playoffs. Play-by-play announcer John Forslund and analyst Pierre McGuire will handle the broadcast. The game will be bookended by pre- and post-game shows anchored by Michael Barkann and WIP morning show co-host Al Morganti, with John Boruk reporting from Pittsburgh.

The Sixers 8 p.m. match-up against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center, the team’s final game of the season as they head into the playoffs, will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. Sixers Pregame Live and Sixers Postgame Live will air before and after the game, hosted by Amy Fadool and Jim Lynam.

Cable subscribers will also be able to stream all three games on the NBC Sports App.

Last week, when all three teams played on the same Wednesday, NBC Sports Philadelphia relegated the Phillies to the NBC Sports App, which let to the network setting a new single-day streaming record across all NBC Sports Regional Networks.

On April 26, the Phillies will once again be relegated to the online world, as Facebook will exclusively stream its second Phillies game of the month when the team takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 1:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. So far, MLB hasn’t released any ratings information for last week’s Facebook-exclusive broadcast of the Phillies’ 4-2 loss to the Mets, which was greeted with mixed reviews by fans in and out of Philadelphia.

Here’s the complete TV schedule for Wednesday’s busy sports night:

NBC Sports Philadelphia

5 p.m. – Philly Sports Talk

6 p.m. Flyers Pregame Live

7 p.m. Flyers at Penguins Game 1

9:30 p.m. Flyers Postgame Live

11 p.m. Quick Slants

12 a.m. SportsNet Central

NBC Sports Philadelphia+

6:30 p.m. Phillies Pregame Live

7:30 p.m. Sixers Pregame Live

8 p.m. Sixers vs. Bucks

10:30 p.m. Sixers Postgame Live

WPHL

7 p.m. Phillies vs. Reds

