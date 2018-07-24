Philadelphia Soul players get Arena honors

The Soul, who fell short in their quest for an Arena Football League championship three-peat when they lost a first-round series to Baltimore last week, received many honors from the league this season.

AFL defensive back of the year: James Romain; the award has gone to a Soul player the last three seasons, Dwayne Hollis and Tracy Belton getting honored the previous two years.

First-team all-league: FB Jeramie Richardson, WR Darius Prince, DE Jake Metz, DB James Romain

Second-team all-league: WR Aaron Wascha, C Phillip-Keith Manley, OL Neal Tivis, OL Wayne Tribue, LB Joe Goosby, DB Dwayne Hollis, K Adrian Trevino