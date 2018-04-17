Freedoms welcome Sloane Stephens; tickets on sale Thursday

Sloane Stephens, the reigning U.S. Open women’s champion and ranked No. 9 in the world, will play for the Freedoms in their World Team Tennis home opener on July 19, the team announced.
The Freedoms are set to open their 2018 season with a three-game road trip beginning July 15, when they visit the Orange County Breakers at 8 p.m.
The Freedoms will open their home schedule against the Breakers at St. Joseph’s Hagan Arena on July 19 at 7 p.m.
Individual tickets for home matches are scheduled to go on sale on Thursday, April, at noon at PhiladelphiaFreedoms.com.
The Freedoms roster also features 2017 U.S. Open men’s finalist and world No. 8 player Kevin Anderson. He is scheduled to play home matches on July 19 and 20.
Amanda Anisimova, the 16-year-old American star, and former Georgia Tech standout Kevin King are also set to make their WTT debuts with the Freedoms
Anisimova became the youngest woman to play the main draw at the French Open last year since Alizé Cornet in 2005. She then won the U.S. Open junior title without losing a set and dropping just two games in the final.
King is a former Georgia Tech standout, a two-time ITA all-American and a three-time all-ACC player.
Freedoms veterans Taylor Townsend and Fabrice Martin also return for the 2018 season.
Freedoms 2018 schedule
All home matches, in bold, are at St. Joseph’s Hagan Arena.
July
Sun., 15 at Orange County Breakers 8 p.m.
Mon., 16 at San Diego Aviators 10
Wed., 18 at New York Empire 7
Thur., 19 vs. Orange County Breakers 7
Fri., 20 vs. Washington Kastles 7
Sun., 22 at Springfield Lasers 7
Tues., 24 vs. Springfield Lasers 7
Wed., 25 vs. Orange County Breakers 7
Thurs., 26 vs. San Diego Aviators noon
Fri., 27 vs. Washington Kastles TBD
Sat., 28 at Washington Kastles 5
Tues., 31 at Springfield Lasers 8
August
Wed., 1 vs. New York Empire 7
Thurs., 2 at New York Empire 7
