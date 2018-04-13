The Soul open their AFL season looking for a three-peat

Soul players hold the Arena Bowl 30 Championship trophy after they beat the Tampa Bay Storm last August.

The Soul open their Arena Football League season on Saturday in Albany, N.Y., and they will be looking for a three-peat, having won the league championship in each of the last two seasons.

Entering their 13th AFL season, the Soul have won four division championships, four conference championships and three AFL championships.

Since their inaugural season of 2004, the Soul are the winningest pro sports team in Philadelphia.

Led by head coach Clint Dolezel and veteran quarterback Dan Raudabaugh, this year’s team is an interesting mix of veterans and new players.

“There are a lot of new faces, so we are working to make sure everyone is on the same page,” wide receiver Darius “Money” Reynolds told the team’s website.

As for added stress to earn a third straight league title, Money said: “There doesn’t seem to be any major pressure right now. But confidence is definitely high for sure.”

In fact, Raudabaugh told the website he embraces the pressure. “When you set the standard high there will obviously be pressure,” Raudabaugh said. “But we create a pressured environment so that when we are in a pressure situation, we will be ready.”

Raudabaugh completed 243 of 365 passes for 3,175 yards and 82 touchdowns last season.

2018 Soul Schedule

All home games are at the Wells Fargo Center

Sat. Apr 14 at Albany 7 pm

Sat. Apr 21 Baltimore 7

Sat. Apr 28 Washington 7:30

Fri. May 4 at Baltimore 7

Bye Week

Sat. May 19 Albany 6

Fri. May 25 at Baltimore 7

Sat. Jun 2 at Washington 6

Sun. Jun 10 Washington 4

Sat. Jun 16 at Albany 6

Fri. Jun 22 at Washington 7

Sat. Jun 30 Baltimore 7

Sat. Jul 7 at Albany 7

