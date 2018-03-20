Veteran jockey Jose Flores reportedly on life support after spill at Parx

Jockey Jose Flores, a winner of 4,650 races, went down in a spill during the ninth race Monday at Parx Casino and Racing in Bensalem and was on life support Tuesday morning at Aria Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia, the Daily Racing Form reported.

Flores suffered extensive cranial and spinal injuries, according to the report. Parx canceled its card Tuesday “due to circumstances involving yesterday’s ninth race,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Flores was not expected to survive, and Sam Elliott, the track’s director of racing, said, “We’ve canceled out of respect for Jose, his career, and his family. Jose has been a very well-respected mentor in the local jockey colony.”

