Unbeaten Devin Haney headlines card at Philly's 2300 Arena

The incentive to attend Friday’s fight card at 2300 Arena is to possibly be in a position to say, “I was there when.”

The four-fight event that will air on Showtime at 10 p.m. features six fighters with a combined record of 82-4 with 50 knockouts.

Highlighting the card is highly-regarded lightweight prospect Deven Haney (18-0, 12 knockouts). The 19–year-old from Las Vegas faces the biggest test of his career against veteran Mason Menard (33-2, 24 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Haney went to Mexico so he could turn professional at age 16. The flamboyant fighter says he’s living a “mini-Floyd Mayweather life” on his way to becoming the next great undefeated champion and big-money box office attraction.

“The boxing world will see something they’ve never seen a 19-year-old professional boxer do,” Haney said. “I’m intimidating and I know it.”

In the co-main event, 23-year-old Chicago super bantamweight Joshua Greer (16-1-1, 8 KOs) faces Glenn Dezrun (9-1-1, 6 KOs) of Baltimore.

The eight-round featured attraction has two light heavyweight prospects, with former national amateur champion Alvin Varmal, Jr. (15-0-1, 12 KOs) against Charles Foster (15-0, 8 KOs).

In the opening bout of the telecast, super bantamweight Arnold Khegai (11-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on veteran Adam Lopez (16-2-2).

The nine-card night begins at 6:30 with the first of five non-televised bouts featuring fighters from the Philadelphia area.

The most interesting fighter is 18-year-old Swenson Arts and Technology High School senior Branden Pizarro. Pizarro has rung up a 9-1 record as a lightweight since his professional debut on Oct. 26, 2016.