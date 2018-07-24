Philadelphia's Danny Garcia officially set for September bout against Shawn Porter in Brooklyn

It was less than 17 months ago that Danny Garcia lost his World Boxing Council welterweight championship. Come September, though, that belt could be his again.

Garcia will fight Shawn Porter on Sept. 8 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as the two former world champions look to stake their claim to the title vacated by Keith Thurman, who took down Garcia in that March 2017 bout. Fight details were officially released by Showtime on Tuesday.

“I’m excited and motivated to go in there and recapture what’s mine. The WBC title belongs to me,” Garcia said in the announcement. “I know that Shawn Porter is not on my level. I’m coming to fight him in the middle of the ring and I’m going to beat him at his game.”

Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs) has held three world titles, taking out big-time fighters such as Erik Morales, Amir Khan, and Lucas Matthysse. His last fight came in February when Garcia earned a technical knockout against Brandon Rios in the ninth round.

Porter (28-2-1, 17 KOs) also lost to Thurman, falling in a unanimous decision at the Barclays on June 25, 2016. The Las Vegas native is coming off back-to-back wins, with his last fight in November.

“Danny and Shawn have … earned reputations as fighters who never back down from a challenge,” Stephen Espinoza, Showtime’s president of sports & entertainment event programming, said in the release. “I know they are both eager to earn another world title and send a statement to the other champions in the welterweight division.”

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. They may be purchased at ticketmaster.com or barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.