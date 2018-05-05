sports

Watch: Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles rings the bell before Game 3

Nick Foles talks during a news conference last month.
by , Staff Writer @k8tmac | kmcinerney@phillynews.com
Katie McInerney

Staff Writer

With the Sixers in a 2-0 hole vs. the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Philly needed a little bit of good luck before Game 3.

Enter a Super Bowl hero.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was invited to ring the ceremonial bell before tip-off of Saturday’s game.

Foles, of course, stepped up after Eagles starter Carson Wentz went down late in the regular season and led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl earlier this year.

