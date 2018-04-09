Marshall Harris out at NBC Sports Philadelphia

Longtime NBC Sports Philadelphia personality Marshall Harris, seen here in 2017 alongside colleagues Amy Fadool and Jessica Camerato, had been noticeably absent from the network for the past month.

Another longtime sports personality has been shown the door at NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Marshall Harris, who joined the network in 2008 after having spent three years as a reporter and anchor on Fox Sports Pittsburgh, confirmed on Twitter Monday that his contract with NBC Sports Philadelphia ended Sunday night. Harris has been noticeably absent from the network for the past four weeks, missing from the network’s coverage of the Sixers and Phillies.

Speaking to the Inquirer and Daily News, Harris said his role with NBC Sports Philadelphia changed in September, leading him to do more digitally oriented work involving podcasts and Facebook Live segments. He also began to appear more on shows like Sportsnet Central. But last month, he wasn’t surprised when he was told the network was going in a different direction as it continues its digital pivot, and his contract wouldn’t be renewed.

“I hold no ill will as I understand the nature of the business,” Harris said. “I was [NBC Sports Philadelphia’s vice president of content] Michelle Murray’s first on-air hire. She gave me the opportunity to make Philadelphia my next stop and I’m thankful to now call it my home after 10 years. It’s five times longer than I’d stayed at any previous stop.”

Harris said he’ll continue to do on-air work at 94.1 WIP, where he acts as a fill-in host, most recently for Ray Didinger alongside Glen Macnow on Weekends with Glen and Ray.

Harris’ departure is just the latest in a series of high-profile exits that have come as the network has rebranded itself from Comcast Sports Philadelphia and shifted its programing away from original reporting to more opinion and debate, aimed at attracting more millennial viewers.

Sometime this month, NBC Sports Philadelphia will begin airing a telecast of 97.5 The Fanatic Mike Missanelli’s popular afternoon radio show. The show will air from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, followed by Philly Sports Talk in its normal 5 p.m. timeslot.

Last June, veteran reporters Dei Lynam and Tim Panaccio left the network. Earlier that year, veteran broadcaster Ron Burke was shown the door. Prior to that, longtime Phillies reporter and anchor Leslie Gudel and her former co-host, Neil Hartman, parted ways with the station.

Following the cancellation of Breakfast on Broad, former co-hosts Sarah Baicker and Jillian Mele left the network to pursue other other opportunities. Baicker now works for the New Jersey Devils, while Mele is a reporter and morning new anchor at Fox News.

