NBA draft: Sixers' picks, TV and streaming info, mock draft roundup

What to know and who to know ahead of this year’s NBA draft.
When: Thursday, June 21, 7 p.m.
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn
TV: ESPN, NBATV
Streaming: ESPN.com, ESPN app
First pick: Phoenix
[25 things to know about the star players in this draft]
Sixers’ picks: 10, 26, 38, 39, 56, 60 (full draft order is below).
Sixers needs: A superstar to make them solid contenders, which makes it possible they will trade the No. 10 pick. If not, they need a perimeter shooter, particularly one with good size, who is solid defensively. Villanova’s Mikal Bridges (6-7), Michigan State’s Miles Bridges (6-7, no relation) and Kentucky teenager Kevin Knox (6-9) are the types of players the Sixers could target.
[Sarah Todd takes a trip inside the Sixers’ braintrust]
Mock roundups
|Sixers’ No. 10 pick
|Sixers’ No. 26 pick
|Marc Narducci, Philly.com
|Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky
|Grayson Allen, G, Duke
|David Aldridge, TNT
|Mikal Bridges, G/F, Villanova
|Troy Brown, G, Oregon
|Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com
|Mikal Bridges, G/F, Villanova
|Grayson Allen, G, Duke
|Aran Smith, HoopsHype.com
|Miles Bridges, F, Michigan St.
|Jacob Evans, G, Cincinnati
|NBA Draft.net
|Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky
|Khyri Thomas, G, Creighton
[Assessing the Sixers options for draft night and beyond]
🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ce2yQ9Ynlb
— Deandre Ayton (@DeandreAyton) May 16, 2018
History lesson
Notable No. 10 picks: Johnny Dawkins (1986), Paul George (2010), Eddie Jones (1994), Jeff Malone (1983), C.J. McCollum (2013), Paul Pierce (1998), Pooh Richardson (1989).
No. 26s: Sam Dalembert (2001), Vlade Divac (1989), Furkan Korkmaz (2016), Kevin Martin (2004), John Salmons (2002), Charlie Ward (1994).
No. 38s: Darrun Hilliard (2015), Mehmet Okur (2001), Terry Stotts (1980), Doug West (1989).
No. 39s: Tito Horford (1988), Harvey Knuckles (1981), Khris Middleton (2012).
No. 56s: Amir Johnson (2005), Ahmad Nivins (2009), Luis Scola (2002).
No. 60s: Michael Cooper (1978), Drazen Petrovic (1986), Vic Rouse (1964), Isaiah Thomas (2011).
YouTube clip of the day
That time the Spectrum crowd went nuts for Lakers’ rookie guard (and former Temple star) Eddie Jones, the 10th pick in the 1994 draft:
Fun facts
• The Sixers haven’t drafted a player from Villanova since taking guard Frank “Happy” Dobbs in the 8th round in 1984. Dobbs was a four-year starter for the Wildcats. In his senior season, 1983-84, he started alongside the nucleus that would win the school’s first NCAA title the following year. He never played in the NBA.
• Phoenix has never had the No. 1 overall pick.
• Kevin Martin, at 17.4, has the highest scoring average among all players drafted 26th overall according to Basketball-Reference.com. Martin was picked by the Kings in 2004 and, according to his bio page, unofficially made $80.6 million in salary during his 14-year career.
• Paul Pierce (19.7 ppg) is the No. 10 overall pick equivalent. Pierce, who is likely headed to the hall of fame, made nearly $200 million in salary in his 19 seasons.
• The six teams without a first-round pick are Detroit, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Oklahoma City and Toronto.
First round picks
With 2017-18 record
|1. Phoenix (21-61)
|16. Phoenix (21-61)
|2. Sacramento (27-55)
|17. Milwaukee (44-38)
|3. Atlanta (24-58)
|18. San Antonio (47-35)
|4. Memphis (22-60)
|19. Atlanta (24-58)
|5. Dallas (24-58)
|20. Minnesota (47-35)
|6. Orlando (25-57)
|21. Utah (48-34)
|7. Chicago (27-55)
|22. Chicago (27-55)
|8. Cleveland (50-32)
|23. Indiana (48-34)
|9. New York (29-53)
|24. Portland (49-33)
|10. Sixers (52-30)
|25. L.A. Lakers (35-47)
|11. Charlotte (36-46)
|26. Sixers (52-30)
|12. L.A. Clippers (42-40)
|27. Boston (55-27)
|13. L.A. Clippers (42-40)
|28. Golden State (58-24)
|14. Denver (46-36)
|29. Brooklyn (28-54)
|15. Washington (43-39)
|30. Atlanta (24-58)
Second round picks
|31. Phoenix
|46. Houston
|32. Memphis
|47. L.A. Lakers
|33. Dallas
|48. Minnesota
|34. Atlanta
|49. San Antonio
|35. Orlando
|50. Indiana
|36. New York
|51. New Orleans
|37. Sacramento
|52. Utah
|38. Sixers
|53. Oklahoma City
|39. Sixers
|54. Dallas
|40. Brooklyn
|55. Charlotte
|41. Orlando
|56. Sixers
|42. Detroit
|57. Oklahoma City
|43. Denver
|58. Denver
|44. Washington
|59. Phoenix
|45. Brooklyn
|60. Sixers
Teams without a second-round pick: Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Golden State, L.A. Clippers, Miami, Milwaukee, Portland, Toronto.