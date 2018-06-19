NBA draft: Sixers' picks, TV and streaming info, mock draft roundup

NBA draft prospects: Mo Bamba addressing his biggest criticism and 24 other things to know

The Suns have the No. 1 pick for the first time. Will they choose Deandre Ayton?

What to know and who to know ahead of this year’s NBA draft.

When: Thursday, June 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

TV: ESPN, NBATV

Streaming: ESPN.com, ESPN app

First pick: Phoenix

Sixers’ picks: 10, 26, 38, 39, 56, 60 (full draft order is below).

Sixers needs: A superstar to make them solid contenders, which makes it possible they will trade the No. 10 pick. If not, they need a perimeter shooter, particularly one with good size, who is solid defensively. Villanova’s Mikal Bridges (6-7), Michigan State’s Miles Bridges (6-7, no relation) and Kentucky teenager Kevin Knox (6-9) are the types of players the Sixers could target.

Mock roundups

Sixers’ No. 10 pick Sixers’ No. 26 pick Marc Narducci, Philly.com Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky Grayson Allen, G, Duke David Aldridge, TNT Mikal Bridges, G/F, Villanova Troy Brown, G, Oregon Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com Mikal Bridges, G/F, Villanova Grayson Allen, G, Duke Aran Smith, HoopsHype.com Miles Bridges, F, Michigan St. Jacob Evans, G, Cincinnati NBA Draft.net Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky Khyri Thomas, G, Creighton

History lesson

Notable No. 10 picks: Johnny Dawkins (1986), Paul George (2010), Eddie Jones (1994), Jeff Malone (1983), C.J. McCollum (2013), Paul Pierce (1998), Pooh Richardson (1989).

No. 26s: Sam Dalembert (2001), Vlade Divac (1989), Furkan Korkmaz (2016), Kevin Martin (2004), John Salmons (2002), Charlie Ward (1994).

No. 38s: Darrun Hilliard (2015), Mehmet Okur (2001), Terry Stotts (1980), Doug West (1989).

No. 39s: Tito Horford (1988), Harvey Knuckles (1981), Khris Middleton (2012).

No. 56s: Amir Johnson (2005), Ahmad Nivins (2009), Luis Scola (2002).

No. 60s: Michael Cooper (1978), Drazen Petrovic (1986), Vic Rouse (1964), Isaiah Thomas (2011).

Fun facts

• The Sixers haven’t drafted a player from Villanova since taking guard Frank “Happy” Dobbs in the 8th round in 1984. Dobbs was a four-year starter for the Wildcats. In his senior season, 1983-84, he started alongside the nucleus that would win the school’s first NCAA title the following year. He never played in the NBA.

• Phoenix has never had the No. 1 overall pick.

• Kevin Martin, at 17.4, has the highest scoring average among all players drafted 26th overall according to Basketball-Reference.com. Martin was picked by the Kings in 2004 and, according to his bio page, unofficially made $80.6 million in salary during his 14-year career.

• Paul Pierce (19.7 ppg) is the No. 10 overall pick equivalent. Pierce, who is likely headed to the hall of fame, made nearly $200 million in salary in his 19 seasons.

• The six teams without a first-round pick are Detroit, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Oklahoma City and Toronto.

First round picks

With 2017-18 record

1. Phoenix (21-61) 16. Phoenix (21-61) 2. Sacramento (27-55) 17. Milwaukee (44-38) 3. Atlanta (24-58) 18. San Antonio (47-35) 4. Memphis (22-60) 19. Atlanta (24-58) 5. Dallas (24-58) 20. Minnesota (47-35) 6. Orlando (25-57) 21. Utah (48-34) 7. Chicago (27-55) 22. Chicago (27-55) 8. Cleveland (50-32) 23. Indiana (48-34) 9. New York (29-53) 24. Portland (49-33) 10. Sixers (52-30) 25. L.A. Lakers (35-47) 11. Charlotte (36-46) 26. Sixers (52-30) 12. L.A. Clippers (42-40) 27. Boston (55-27) 13. L.A. Clippers (42-40) 28. Golden State (58-24) 14. Denver (46-36) 29. Brooklyn (28-54) 15. Washington (43-39) 30. Atlanta (24-58)

Second round picks

31. Phoenix 46. Houston 32. Memphis 47. L.A. Lakers 33. Dallas 48. Minnesota 34. Atlanta 49. San Antonio 35. Orlando 50. Indiana 36. New York 51. New Orleans 37. Sacramento 52. Utah 38. Sixers 53. Oklahoma City 39. Sixers 54. Dallas 40. Brooklyn 55. Charlotte 41. Orlando 56. Sixers 42. Detroit 57. Oklahoma City 43. Denver 58. Denver 44. Washington 59. Phoenix 45. Brooklyn 60. Sixers

Teams without a second-round pick: Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Golden State, L.A. Clippers, Miami, Milwaukee, Portland, Toronto.