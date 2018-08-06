DraftKings brings full mobile sportsbetting to New Jersey

Terrell Owens: 25 things to know as he (finally) enters the Hall of Fame

Brick-and-mortar sportsbooks aren’t the only way to place wagers in New Jersey anymore. DraftKings, a partner with Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, has opened up full mobile sportsbetting.

That soft opening DraftKings had with its mobile app last week for sportsbetting is now hardcore. If you’re in New Jersey, anywhere in New Jersey, the window is now open.

“Being first is a huge testament to our product development team,” DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish said Monday morning, “And a major point of pride for us.”

Because of its partnership with Atlantic City’s Resorts Casino, DraftKings is licensed to offer sports wagering through its app and website. Only caveat is that the bettor has to be physically in the state of New Jersey. The IP address, something George Orwell tried to warn us about, will know.

Kalish said in-game wagering is available, something that is both unique to regulated sportsbetting in this country and especially dangerous to compulsive gamblers. If, like Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox game goes extra innings, bettors can place a wager immediately after the ninth inning on which team will win. Local bookies don’t offer that option.

DraftKings opened limited mobile sportsbetting on Aug. 1, becoming the first in the Garden State to do so. The Borgata is thought to be close to doing the same. Caesars Entertainment (which operates the sportsbooks at Bally’s and Harrah’s) and William Hill-US (Ocean Resort) are hoping within a few weeks or less.

An early criticism of DraftKings sportsbetting lines was the excessive juice on baseball games.

“We heard that,” said Kalish, who called the complaints valid. “Any time we’re off the mark,” they’re going to make the necessary adjustments.