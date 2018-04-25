Mike McGlinchey, Penn Charter and Notre Dame grad, is hoping to hear his name in the first round of the NFL draft

Mike McGlinchey, Penn Charter and Notre Dame grad, is hoping to hear his name in the first round of the NFL draft Apr 25

Temple's Leon Johnson, back to full health, is looking forward to playing at the next level

Temple's Leon Johnson, back to full health, is looking forward to playing at the next level Apr 25

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Mike McGlinchey is ready to get started on his professional career and has been for quite some time.

The Notre Dame offensive tackle and Penn Charter graduate is expected to a first-round choice when the NFL draft begins on Thursday.

He was named to several first-team all-American squads.

On Thursday, McGlinchey will be in the Philadelphia area with family enjoying the draft festivities.

[ For Philly native Mike McGlinchey, getting drafted by Eagles would be a ‘dream-come-true situation’ ]

McGlinchey said he visited five teams – Dallas, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Atlanta and Cincinnati. He also talked to more than 20 organizations during the NFL scouting combine.

While in Atlanta with the Falcons, the 6-8, 309-pound McGlinchey visited with his cousin and fellow Penn Charter grad, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

“Matt has been extremely helpful in whatever I have done,” McGlinchey said in a phone interview Tuesday. “He is a good example of what to do on right, on and off the field, and I always tried to follow in his footsteps in that regard.”

[ McGlinchey is Paul Domowitch’s No. 14 prospect in this year’s draft. See all 50 here. ]

McGlinchey, who owns a communications degree from Notre Dame, says the draft can’t come soon enough. He said the draft process has been both stressful and rewarding.

“It’s been fun to get to meet a lot of cool people and talk to a lot of awesome football minds,” he said. “At the same time, the long wait you have, you are stuck in limbo (more than) two months after the Combine until you get picked by a team and I am ready for it to be over with and get to work.”

[ Mike Mayock’s position-by-position breakdown ]