McLain Ward captures 10th Grand Grix crown at Devon Horse Show

When McLain Ward and Clinta stepped into the Dixon Oval on Thursday night, the Devon crowd went silent.

The fans knew. And if not for music behind the stands, one could have heard a pin drop.

With a blazing jump-off time of 36.91 seconds, Ward comfortably cruised to his record 10th title in the Sapphire Grand Prix, taking home $62, 500 and the Perpetual Trophy. The top-ranked American rider was one of five to advance past the opening round with a clean ride, and Ward was one of two competitors to complete the jump-off without a fault.

Adrienne Sternlicht, 25, came up just short of her firs Grand Prix victory at Devon, finishing the jump-off mistake-free but nearly 3 1/2 seconds slower than Ward. She and her mount, Cristalline, wound up second and collected $50, 000 in prize money.

New Jersey native Devin Ryan finished third. Todd Minikus and Brianne Goutal-Marteau rounded out the top five.