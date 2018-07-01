sports

Penn State

Penn State picks up commitment from 4-star linebacker from Michigan

James Franklin is on the recruiting trail.
by , Staff Writer @k8tmac | kmcinerney@phillynews.com
Katie McInerney

Staff Writer

 

James Franklin added another member to his 2019 recruiting class Sunday.

Lance Dixon, a 6-2, 201-pound linebacker out of Michigan, picked Penn State over offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Texas A&M, among others.

He announced his commitment in a video with 247 Sports, which ranks him the seventh-best player in Michigan and the 16th-best outside linebacker in the class of 2019.

Dixon, out of West Bloomfield High School, is the 10th player to commit to Franklin’s Nittany Lions for 2019.

He joins Brandon Smith, a five-star player out of Virginia, as the only two linebacker commits for 2019 so far.

Franklin has commitments from four defensive backs and one quarterback — Ta’Quan Roberson from DePaul Catholic in Wayne, N.J.

