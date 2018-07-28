Kyle Busch wins Truck Series race to tie all-time record of 51

John Smallwood has been on our staff since 1994. He began as the beat writer for Villanova University basketball and was promoted to columnist in 1995. He has won several awards while covering almost every major sporting event, including the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, Final Four, World Cup and Olympics. His focus now is on writing Philly.com's Sports Tonight columns.

LONG POND, Pa. – Kyle Busch just loves to race, and that means that it’s not just drivers on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series have to be on notice during a race weekend.

In addition to a full Monster Energy schedule, Busch will often race in the accompanying Xfinity and/or Camping World Truck Series event.

On Saturday for the Gander Outdoors 150 Camping World race, Busch jumped into the #51 Cessna Toyota, which by the way is owned by Kyle Busch Motorsports, and made history.

Busch held off Erik Jones, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in the Monster Energy series, and Daulton Sargent to record his 51st Trucks race and tie Hall of Fame driver Ron Hornaday Jr. for the most career victories on the NASCAR truck series.

“It’s awesome,” said Busch, the Monster Energy points leader who will drive in the Gander Outdoors 400 on Sunday but is not scheduled to race again in the trucks this season. “I can’t say enough about everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports. Everyone with all the teams I have driven for that have got these win totals to where they are at.”

“This is a true test to all the hard work and dedication from my team. I just want to keep the winning going for Kyle Busch Racing whether is me in the truck or a different driver.”

Between the Monster Energy, Xfinity and Camping World disciplines, Busch now has 191 career NASCAR series victories.

In June, Busch won the Xfinity race at Pocono to get a victory at every track on the circuit. Now, he’s tied the trucks record here.

“You never want to grade one victory somewhere over another place because all wins are good,” Busch said. “But to get 51 in the No. 51 truck was pretty cool.”

Jones finishing second was a surprise. Two hours before the start, the 2015 Camping World champion had no intention of racing. He had raced in a truck since 2016.

Noah Gragson, the normal driver of the No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota, was benched by NASCAR’s medical team because of a stomach virus. Busch asked his Gibbs teammate if he could drive as a replacement.