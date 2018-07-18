Kevin Anderson out for Freedoms opener, will attend July 25th match

Kevin Anderson (right) will miss the Freedoms’ WTT competition later this week after falling to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Kevin Anderson, the world No. 5 ranked player, will not play in the Freedoms’ home opener on Thursday and Friday because of fatigue. Anderson will attend but won’t play in the Freedoms match against the World Team Tennis Champion Orange County Breakers on July 25 at 7 p.m.

The Freedoms will give Friday’s ticket holders complimentary tickets for the July 25 match to see Anderson. Attendants can pick up the free tickets at the box office during the July 20 match.

Anderson lost in last weeks Wimbledon final against World No. 10 Novak Djokovic. Anderson played in the longest semifinal in Wimbledon history against John Isner (6 hours, 36 minutes).