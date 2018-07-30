10-year-old Camden runner breaks 24-year-old record at Junior Olympics

Camden’s Sianni Wynn broke a long-held record when she won the 400 meters for 9- and 10-year-olds at the Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ten-year-old Sianni Wynn swept three sprint events — including breaking a 24-year-old national age group record in the 400 meters — to lead the way for the Willis/Camden Track Club at the Junior Olympic National Championships last weekend at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, N.C.

Wynn won the 400 for 9- and 10-year-old girls in 58.97 seconds, breaking the mark of 59.81 that was set in 1994 by Monique Henderson, who later went on to win gold in the 4×400 relay in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. Wynn also won gold in the 100 (13.02 seconds) and 200 (26.11) for 9- and 10-year-old girls.

Hers was part of a strong performance overall by Willis/Camden.

In the 11/12 girls division, the team of Darian Harris, Nadiah Harley, Dahlia Beasley, and Ameenah Rodriguez finished second in the 4×800 (10:09.62) and fifth in the 4×400 (4:07.90). In the 15/16 girls division, Tierra Hooker took second in the heptathlon (4,646 points) and the high jump (5-foot 5); she finished seventh in the long jump (18-4.4.25), and joined teammates Jasmine Pope, Zeyonna Davis, and Jade Pope to place sixth in the 4×400 relay (3:56.39).

In the 13/14 boys division, Herbert Quarterman was third in the 100 hurdles (13.55 secs). The relay quartet of Premier Wynn, Louis Rogers, Justin Harris, and Bryce Tucker finished sixth in the 4×800 relay (9:03.80). Dontae Guest placed sixth in the 15/16 boys 800 (1:59.64).