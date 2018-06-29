NBA committed to youth basketball through jr. NBA World Championship

This 16-year-old is trying to make it big in auto racing, but don't call her the next Danica Patrick

NBA commissioner Adam Silver wants the league to be more involved in youth and grassroots basketball development programs.

It’s a long journey to the dream of playing professional basketball.

From youth basketball to high school star at Germantown Academy to Villanova University, Alvin Williams made it and went on to play nearly a decade in the NBA.

So two Saturdays ago, when Williams directed a life-skills session for several hundred youth players during the Mid-Atlantic Region of the jr. NBA World Championships tournament at the Competitive Edge training complex in King of Prussia, he did not talk to them about the miniscule odds for anyone attempting to follow his path.

Kids need to dream, and Williams knows from life experience how far one can carry you.

What Williams did emphasize, however, was to also be realistic. He wanted them to understand that, even if the path does not lead to a professional career, basketball can be a tool to better your life and chances of success in many different ways.

“Even when I was a kid, people would tell me to use basketball and don’t let basketball use you,” said Williams, who now works as a pro personnel scout for the Sixers. “There is so much this game can do for you.

“They have to be taught those proper life skills, though. Even if they make it to become professionals, a lot of them come in without the proper skills to deal with living the life of a NBA player or a NFL player.

“You have guys who are coming into the NBA that are 18 and 19, but many haven’t learned those things, and by then it’s too late to teach them and they are on their own.

“If we are going to sign players who are younger and younger, recruit them, we must teach them those things at earlier ages. It’s our job and our obligation.”

The NBA had not been the best parent. Without question, the Association is extremely active in community service and growing the game internationally. The jr. NBA, which is aimed at boys and girls ages 6-14, has successfully helped grow the sport in more than 70 countries.

Still, in America, people didn’t think NBA when they thought about youth basketball.

It’s mostly associated with Amateur Athletic Union basketball and some will argue that AAU has hurt the game as much, or more, than it has helped it.

Alongside USA Basketball, the NBA had developed guidelines, standards and core values for youth players, coaches and fans, but it wasn’t doing a good job of getting its message out there.

That was the reasoning behind the jr. World Championship, which will bring eight regional champions from the United States and eight teams from around to world to the Disney Complex in August for the championship tournament.

It was the shining light to draw kids in. Then the messages could be delivered.

“You’ve heard (NBA commissioner Adam Silver) say the NBA needed to be more involved in youth and grassroots basketball,” said David Krichavsky, NBA Vice President and head of youth basketball development. “What the jr. NBA World Championships has allowed us to do is to unify and elevate all this programming with one prominent event that really reflects our values.

“We designed a tournament to reflect our core values – respect, determination and community. It’s a tournament designed around player health and wellness based on our guidelines with USA Basketball. Life skills education is also a prominent part of the tournament experience.

“We really just set out to create what we think is a best-in-class model for a youth basketball event. We are pleased with the results so far.”

How the World Championships develops and grows is still to be determined. Still, with today’s youth players destined to be tomorrow’s NBA and WNBA players, the league is determined to keep its carbon footprint.

“We recognize the influence of the NBA brand on all kids and especially those that play our sport,” Krichavsky said. “We think the jr. NBA World Championship is giving kids in the USA and across the world the opportunity to play the right way and get oriented around our core values. We think there is a real long-term growth opportunity with it.”

