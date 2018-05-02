Celtics' Jaylen Brown 'very doubtful' for Thursday's Game 2 vs. Sixers

Jaylen Brown stands next to the Celtics bench in his street clothes during Boston’s Game 1 win over the Sixers on Monday.

After his Celtics took down the Sixers on Monday , Jaylen Brown declared he’d be ready for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“I’ll be back,” he said, according to NBC Sports Boston. “I’m playing.”

Now, it looks like that confidence was a bit premature.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters Wednesday that Jaylen Brown was “very, very doubtful” to return to the lineup for two-seed Boston for Thursday’s Game 2. Brown suffered a hamstring injury in Game 7 of the Celtics first-round series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Of course, it didn’t seem like the Celtics were missing Brown on Monday, when they demolished the red-hot Sixers 117-101 in Game 1. Despite already being down Kyrie Irving (who underwent season-ending knee surgery) and Gordon Hayward (who suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the season opener), the Celtics were able to penetrate the Sixers’ defense and hit 17 three-pointers in the series-opening win.