See all of our coverage of Game 3 of Sixers-Celtics

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Marco Belinelli of the Sixers hits a shot against the Celtics to send the game into overtime during game 3 of their playoff series at the Wells Fargo Center on May 5, 2018. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer

Here are the stories and videos that appeared in Sunday’s Philadelphia Inquirer and Philly.com of the 76ers 101-98 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.

Keith Pompey: Sixers fall in 3-0 playoff hole after losing to Celtics 101-98 in overtime

Keith Pompey: Sixers-Celtics observations, ‘best’ and ‘worst’ awards: Sixers’ reality, Jayson Tatum’s dominance and Robert Covington’s struggles

Marcus Hayes: Young Sixers team isn’t ready to compete with disciplined Celtics

Mike Sielski: Ben Simmons’ recklessness and overconfidence cost the Sixers in Game 3

David Murphy: From Jayson Tatum to Brad Stevens’ coaching, an inconvenient loss for Sixers on many levels

Sarah Todd: Marco Belinelli’s buzzer beater couldn’t make up for the Sixers’ mistakes

Ed Barkowitz: Celtics veteran Al Horford giving his teammates – and the Sixers – plenty of lessons

Marc Narducci: Celtics show resolve in OT win over the Sixers

Ed Barkowitz: Six observations from the Sixers OT loss to the Celtics

Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci: Analysis of the Sixers OT loss in this video recap

Keith Pompey: Assistant Lloyd Pierce on Hawks interview: it’s ‘a testament’ to what Sixers have done

Katie McInerney: Watch: Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles rings the bell before Game 3

Katie McInerney: What they’re saying about the Sixers’ Game 3 loss (and all that premature confetti)