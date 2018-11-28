Wednesday's Southeastern Pa. roundup: Christian Ray and Haverford School boys' basketball dominate Hun School

Haverford School’s Christian Ray exults after the Fords hit a three-pointer against Roman Catholic in the fourth quarter of the championship game of the Don McBride Classic basketball tournament Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at Haverford. Roman went on to win, 66-60.

La Salle recruit Christian Ray recorded a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday as the Haverford School boys’ basketball team defeated Hun School, 75-44. Jameer Nelson, a St. Joseph’s recruit, added 13 points for the Fords.

Gameday! Let the new season begin! Fords host The Hun School today at 4:00 PM at the H! Come out and support the boys! pic.twitter.com/MZkATalN00 — Haverford Basketball (@FordsBasketball) November 28, 2018

***

Khai Champion scored a game-high 25 points as Shipley topped Hill School, 56-51. Caleb Doresey led Hill School with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

***

Tautyvdas Kupstas paced Perkiomen School with five three-pointers and 21 points in a 64-51 triumph over Pennington. Keeshawn Kellman contributed 17 points for the Panthers.