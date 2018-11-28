Wednesday's Southeastern Pa. roundup: Christian Ray and Haverford School boys' basketball dominate Hun School

La Salle recruit Christian Ray recorded a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday as the Haverford School boys’ basketball team defeated Hun School, 75-44. Jameer Nelson, a St. Joseph’s recruit, added 13 points for the Fords.
***
Khai Champion scored a game-high 25 points as Shipley topped Hill School, 56-51. Caleb Doresey led Hill School with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
***
Tautyvdas Kupstas paced Perkiomen School with five three-pointers and 21 points in a 64-51 triumph over Pennington. Keeshawn Kellman contributed 17 points for the Panthers.
