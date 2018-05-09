Wednesday's South Jersey roundup: Cherry Hill West lifted by Kayla Posten's heroics

The Cherry Hill West softball team got some late-game heroics Wednesday to earn a 5-4 comeback win against Paul VI. Foster Schaffer hit the game-tying single and Kayla Posten notched the game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. Rachel Kubrak earned the win on the mound.

Mackenzie Edwards struck out nine as Hammonton blanked Highland, 3-0, at home in Tri-County League action. Allie Bishop was 2 for 3 with an RBI in the win.

Sarah Zumoff earned the win and hit a triple to help Maple Shade roll past Pemberton, 12-2.

Baseball

Ocean City scored four runs to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh and defeated Absegami, 7-3, on the road. Jaden Millstein went 3 for 3 including the hit that broke the game open.

Tamaar Nichols hit a double and a home run as Bridgeton edged Winslow Township, 13-12, in the John Rose tournament consolation game. Bridgeton scored eight runs in the sixth inning to come back from a 12-5 deficit.

Luis Sauri went 4 for 5 with a triple and 3 RBIs to lead Buena to an 8-3 win against host Cape May Tech. Yan Sauri also tripled and drove in two runs as Buena extended its winning streak to eight games.

Timber Creek got a big performance from Anthony DiMartino in a 10-6 win against Washington Township at home in Olympic Conference action. DiMartino was 2 for 4 with a double and a home run. He drove in four runs and scored two.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Alex Everardand Eric Turkheimer scored twice each to lift Rancocas Valley to an 8-5 win against host Holy Cross. Dan Green, Joe Heim, Shane Langefeld and Dan Myers scord a goal each in the win.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Caroline Perry tallied four goals as West Deptford held off Holy Cross, 14-12. Anna Wright scored a hat trick while Grace Hoelbinger and Kara Yarusso also had multi-goal performances. Brielle Bennett led all scorers with five goals for Holy Cross in the loss.

Boys’ Tennis

Cherry Hill East won both doubles points and Kevin Hu defeated Sreejith Nair, 6-0, 6-3, at No. 2 singles to lead the Cougars to a 3-2 win against Lenape.

Pinelands topped Oakcrest, 3-2, in the first round of South Group 4 action. Pinelands got the edge after winning at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. The two teams split the doubles points.

Thomas Jeansson edged Matt Ryan at third singles, 6-1, 7-5, to lead Seneca to a 3-2 win against Timber Creek. The Eagles won both doubles contests as well.