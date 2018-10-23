Tuesday's Southeastern Pa. roundup: Lansdale Catholic, Archbishop Ryan advance to PCL girls' soccer final

The Lansdale Catholic girls’ soccer team won 2-1 over Little Flower in the Catholic League semifinals on Tuesday.

Julia Boccella and Kellie Gillen scored as the Lansdale Catholic girls’ soccer team won 2-1 over Little Flower in the Catholic League semifinals on Tuesday.

***

In the other PCL semifinal matchup, Archbishop Ryan blanked Archbishop Wood, 2-0. Gianna Monaco scored on a breakaway in the 49th minute, and freshman Keri Gontz added an insurance goal. Archbishop Ryan and Lansdale Catholic will play for the title on Sunday.

***

Annalena O’Reilly scored the only goal in Haverford High’s 1-0 win over Upper Dublin in the opening round of the District 1 Class 4A playoffs. The Fords will take on No. 1 seed Owen J. Roberts on Thursday.

***

In other Class 4A action, No. 24 seed Harriton upset Unionville, 2-1, behind goals from Gaby Mazzoni and Ashley Wald. The Rams will play Souderton next.

***

Sara Hughes netted two goals as Penncrest moved on with a 4-0 shutout of Hatboro-Horsham. Next up for the Lions is Central Bucks West.

***

Lexie Schacter and Jenna Ufberg had three goals apiece as Barrack Hebrew cruised past Villa Victoria, 8-1, in the Penn-Jersey League Quarterfinals.

Boys’ Soccer

Cesar May and Gabe Wilson scored as Downingtown East took down Haverford High, 2-1, in the first round of the District 1 Class 4A playoffs. The Cougars will play Abington on Thursday.

***

Pennridge advanced with a 2-0 triumph over Neshaminy. Nick Dunn and Ben Scary scored for the Rams, who will face Central Bucks West in the second round.

***

Moritz Endriss netted two goals and Central beat Washington, 4-1, in the Public League quarterfinals.

***

Northeast advanced to the Public League semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Masterman. Peter Bazin scored both goals.

***

Elsewhere in PPL action, Philadelphia Academy Charter received goals from Aaron Clark and Lou Lare in a 2-1 decision over Southern.

***

Josh Goldstein had two goals as Barrack Hebrew defeated Renaissance Academy, 2-0, in the Tri-County League quarterfinals.

***

Springside Chestnut Hill handled Germantown Academy, 5-1, thanks to a pair of goals from Philip Burckhardt.

Field Hockey

Sofia Acosta, Gianna Pantaleo, and Maddie Rehak scored as Episcopal Academy held off Notre Dame, 3-1. Caroline Kelly made 15 saves for the Churchwomen, who improved to 10-2-2 overall and 5-2-1 in the Inter-Ac League.

“I thought it was a very well played game,” said Episcopal Academy head coach Gina Buggy. “We moved the ball extremely well through the midfield and had threatening attacking passes and combinations that got us in on goal to create corner opportunities. The defense was patient, yet aggressive and our hits were timely.”

Boys’ Golf

Holy Ghost Prep senior Liam Hart and Patrick Sheehan of Central Bucks East tied for third at the PIAA Class 3A Individual Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. Hart, who won this event last year, entered the second and final day in fifth at 4-over par. He shot an even-par on Tuesday to finish at 4-over for the tournament. Sheehan, who entered the final day in a three-way tie for first, carded a 2-over par on Tuesday. Palmer Jackson of Franklin Regional won the tournament with an overall score of 2-under.

Very proud of Liam Hart ‘19 – 3rd overall @PIAASports champs with a 146 (even). pic.twitter.com/wMhIvTtAoc — HGP Golf (@HGPGolf) October 23, 2018

***

In Class 2A play, Devon Prep golfer Ryan McCabe tied for second with R.J. Pozzuto of Kennedy Catholic. McCabe, who entered Tuesday tied for 13th at 8-over, finished 1-over on day two for an overall score of 9-over. William Mirams of Notre Dame East Stroudsburg won the tournament at 7-over.

Ryan McCabe ‘21 wins Silver in the PIAA AA State Individual Final. Ryan has the low round on day two, finishing +1 on the day and +9 over the two-day tourney.

Congratulations to Ryan and good luck to the #varsitygolfteam tomorrow in the Team tournament. pic.twitter.com/LPecAH4iL8 — DEVON PREP (@DEVONPREP) October 23, 2018

***

Malvern Prep senior Andrew Curran won the Bert Linton Inter-Ac League championship. Curran carded a 66 on the par-72 Sunnybrook Golf Club. Haverford School’s Peter Garno (73) and Charlie Baker (74) rounded of the top three.

Girls’ Golf

Samantha Yao of Conestoga tied for fifth with Jessica Meyers of Oakland Catholic at the PIAA Class 3A Individual Championships. Yao was 8-over on Tuesday to finish 14-over for the event. West Chester East’s Victoria Kim and Downingtown East’s Liddie McCook ended the tournament in a tie for 11th place at 21-over. Caroline Wrigley of North Allegheny won the title with an overall score of 3-over.

Girls’ Volleyball

Notre Dame (15-2, 8-0 Inter-Ac) finished its third consecutive undefeated league championship run with a 3-2 win against Agnes Irwin. After falling behind 2-1, the Irish mounted a fierce come-from-behind charge (23-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-15, 15-8). Leading the charge for the Irish were Riley Shaak with 15 kills and nine blocks and Christine Covella’s 33 assists. The win ensured Notre Dame the top seed in the PAISAA tournament set to begin on Friday.