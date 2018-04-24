Tuesday's South Jersey roundup: Anthony Rullo throws shutout as Pennsauken downs Pemberton

West Deptford’s Dylan Wakeley high fives Mike Gismondi after Gismondi scored a run during their game against Sterling on Tuesday.

Anthony Rullo tossed a five-hit shutout Tuesday as the Pennsauken baseball team beat Pemberton, 7-0. Brandon Acetti drove in two runs and John Torres scored twice. Josh Negron had a triple, drove in a run, and scored as well for Pennsauken, which scored four runs in the seventh inning to pull away.

***

Kyle Barner had one RBI and two runs scored to lead Haddon Heights past Haddon Township, 6-2.

***

Williamstown defeated Kingsway, 6-3, thanks to three RBIs from Mike Costanzo.

***

Mike Gismondi hit a solo home run as West Deptford held off Audubon, 3-2. Ryan Sawyer finished with a run and an RBI.

***

Ben Arnold pitched a four-hit shutout to lead Florence in an 8-0 decision over Palmyra.

***

Timmy Marker recorded eight strikeouts over six innings as Cedar Creek took down Lower Cape May, 4-2. Alex Layton closed things out with a scoreless seventh.

Softball

Bailey Enoch’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth gave Burlington Township a 1-0 victory over Northern Burlington. Haylei Archer took the tough-luck loss for Northern Burlington after striking out 13.

***

Ashley Pentz and Caitlyn McLaughlin homered in Audubon’s 7-2 win over West Deptford. Samantha McErlane hit a double and drove in two runs and also earned the win in the circle.

***

Alexa Adams knocked in three runs as Seneca took down Cherokee, 7-4. Madison Melvin and Hailey Melvin each scored three runs.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Moorestown Friends’ Alexis Watson scored her 208th career goal to become the school’s all-time leading scorer, but the Foxes lost 11-8 to Shipley. Ashley Gundy netted five goals for Shipley.

***

Kara Heck and Savannah Slack had three goals apiece in Eastern’s 14-5 triumph over Cherry Hill West.

