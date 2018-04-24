Tuesday's South Jersey roundup: Anthony Rullo throws shutout as Pennsauken downs Pemberton

Anthony Rullo tossed a five-hit shutout Tuesday as the Pennsauken baseball team beat Pemberton, 7-0. Brandon Acetti drove in two runs and John Torres scored twice. Josh Negron had a triple, drove in a run, and scored as well for Pennsauken, which scored four runs in the seventh inning to pull away.
***
Kyle Barner had one RBI and two runs scored to lead Haddon Heights past Haddon Township, 6-2.
***
Williamstown defeated Kingsway, 6-3, thanks to three RBIs from Mike Costanzo.
***
Mike Gismondi hit a solo home run as West Deptford held off Audubon, 3-2. Ryan Sawyer finished with a run and an RBI.
***
Ben Arnold pitched a four-hit shutout to lead Florence in an 8-0 decision over Palmyra.
***
Timmy Marker recorded eight strikeouts over six innings as Cedar Creek took down Lower Cape May, 4-2. Alex Layton closed things out with a scoreless seventh.
Softball
Bailey Enoch’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth gave Burlington Township a 1-0 victory over Northern Burlington. Haylei Archer took the tough-luck loss for Northern Burlington after striking out 13.
***
Ashley Pentz and Caitlyn McLaughlin homered in Audubon’s 7-2 win over West Deptford. Samantha McErlane hit a double and drove in two runs and also earned the win in the circle.
***
Alexa Adams knocked in three runs as Seneca took down Cherokee, 7-4. Madison Melvin and Hailey Melvin each scored three runs.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Moorestown Friends’ Alexis Watson scored her 208th career goal to become the school’s all-time leading scorer, but the Foxes lost 11-8 to Shipley. Ashley Gundy netted five goals for Shipley.
***
Kara Heck and Savannah Slack had three goals apiece in Eastern’s 14-5 triumph over Cherry Hill West.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.