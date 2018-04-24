Tuesday's Pa. roundup: Shipley baseball blanks Abington Friends

Evan Johnson went 4-for-4 with four RBIs as the Shipley baseball team blanked Abington Friends, 10-0, on Tuesday. Blake Rodack picked up his fourth win of the year for the Gators, who improved to 15-2 on the season.

***

Brian Murphy’s RBI single in the fourth was the difference as Springfield (Montco) held off Hatboro-Horsham, 2-1. Nick Pave recorded seven strikeouts.

***

Jacob Schwartz drove in two runs during a four-run sixth as Jenkintown took down Central, 5-3.

***

Dane Greisiger went 3-for-4 with five RBIs as Friends’ Central beat Germantown Friends, 9-5. Alex McDonnell had a key two-run single during a six-run fifth.

Softball

Interboro got past Penn Wood, 12-0, thanks to an all-around effort from Bridget Bailey. She received the win in the circle and helped herself out the plate with two RBIs.

***

Makenzie Paxson and Courtney Sherwood, and Haley Waring had three RBIs apiece as Little Flower rolled past West Catholic, 25-0. Virginia Britto tossed a three-inning no-hitter.

***

Amanda Stapf finished a homer shy of the cycle as Franklin Towne Charter cruised past Girls High, 19-1. She also got the win in the circle.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Ashley Gundy netted five goals as Shipley rallied past Moorestown Friends, 11-8. Alexis Watson of Moorestown Friends scored her 208th career goal to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.

***

Eva Kinnel scored five goals in George School’s 14-5 victory over Academy of the New Church. Alexandra Long added one goal and five assists.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Scott Deck paced a balanced attack with three goals as Haverford School defeated Springside Chestnut Hill, 16-4. The Fords received goals from 10 different players.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.