Tuesday's Pa. roundup: Shipley baseball blanks Abington Friends

Evan Johnson went 4-for-4 with four RBIs as the Shipley baseball team blanked Abington Friends, 10-0, on Tuesday. Blake Rodack picked up his fourth win of the year for the Gators, who improved to 15-2 on the season.
***
Brian Murphy’s RBI single in the fourth was the difference as Springfield (Montco) held off Hatboro-Horsham, 2-1. Nick Pave recorded seven strikeouts.
***
Jacob Schwartz drove in two runs during a four-run sixth as Jenkintown took down Central, 5-3.
***
Dane Greisiger went 3-for-4 with five RBIs as Friends’ Central beat Germantown Friends, 9-5. Alex McDonnell had a key two-run single during a six-run fifth.
Softball
Interboro got past Penn Wood, 12-0, thanks to an all-around effort from Bridget Bailey. She received the win in the circle and helped herself out the plate with two RBIs.
***
Makenzie Paxson and Courtney Sherwood, and Haley Waring had three RBIs apiece as Little Flower rolled past West Catholic, 25-0. Virginia Britto tossed a three-inning no-hitter.
***
Amanda Stapf finished a homer shy of the cycle as Franklin Towne Charter cruised past Girls High, 19-1. She also got the win in the circle.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Ashley Gundy netted five goals as Shipley rallied past Moorestown Friends, 11-8. Alexis Watson of Moorestown Friends scored her 208th career goal to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.
***
Eva Kinnel scored five goals in George School’s 14-5 victory over Academy of the New Church. Alexandra Long added one goal and five assists.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Scott Deck paced a balanced attack with three goals as Haverford School defeated Springside Chestnut Hill, 16-4. The Fords received goals from 10 different players.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.