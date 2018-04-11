Tuesday's Pa. roundup: Isaiah Payton's homer lifts Episcopal Academy over Malvern Prep

Penn State recruit Isaiah Payton’s two-run homer in the sixth gave the Episcopal Academy baseball team a 6-4 victory over Malvern Prep on Tuesday.
***
Penn Charter overcame five errors to beat Germantown Academy, 6-5. Starter Will Samuel got the win and Tommy Snipes closed things out for the save. Luke Mattice had pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth.
***
Plymouth Whitemarsh sophomore pitcher Ben Mascio lost a no-hitter in the seventh inning as the Colonials blanked Springfield (Montco), 8-0. Mascio retired 18 straight before Nick Pave’s infield single.
***
Blake Mayberry and Brooks Ey had two RBIs apiece as Central defeated Lincoln, 5-2. David Ortiz struck out seven over five innings.
***
Nick Tuverson fanned 12 batters in a complete-game performance as Friends’ Central held off Abington Friends, 3-1.
***
Kenneth Rodriguez doubled and homered to lead George School past Friends Select, 12-1. Dylan Kirton added three RBIs and Justus Agosto struck out eight.
***
Frank Ponzio recorded 10 strikeouts as String Theory took down Prep Charter, 5-3.
***
Holy Ghost Prep pitcher Drew Smiley was hit in the head with a line drive against Valley Forge Military Academy on Tuesday. Smiley was taken to a local hospital by a family member for precautionary reasons. The Firebirds won the game 15-0.
***
Tyler Wright knocked in five runs as Devon Prep cruised past MaST Charter, 14-3. Justin Chambers added three RBIs.
***
Mike DellaPolla allowed just two hits on Monday as Conestoga beat Upper Darby, 13-3, in a Central League game.
Softball
Penn Charter got past Notre Dame, 4-2, on Grace Stansfield’s three-run home run in the sixth. Anastasia Lewis had 10 strikeouts.
***
Bridget Bailey struck out 16 in a complete-game effort as Interboro beat Chichester, 7-2.
***
Colebe Oliver and Lucy Lamb homered as Springside Chestnut Hill cruised past Agnes Irwin, 15-0. Oliver also had a pair of doubles.
***
The Christian Academy plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat MaST Charter, 13-12. Gen Kozub drove in Grace Gormley to win the game.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Perkiomen Valley received two goals from six different players in a 13-2 rout of Pottsgrove. Richie Marshall had four assists in addition to his two goals.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Cam Faith scored two goals, including the game-winner in Garnet Valley’s 8-7 victory over Harriton.
***
Gillian Brennan and Olivia Memeger had four goals apiece as Strath Haven rolled past Lower Merion, 18-5.
***
Kaylee Dyer’s four goals lifted Penn Charter over Notre Dame, 6-5.
***
Laura Pelczar netted three goals as Franklin Towne Charter defeated Girls High, 9-4.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.