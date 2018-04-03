Tuesday's Pa. roundup: Haverford School beats ANC in lacrosse

TJ Malone recorded three goals and three assists as the Haverford School boys’ lacrosse team defeated Academy of the New Church, 13-10, on Tuesday.
***
Conestoga got past Springfield (Delco), 13-7, thanks to Will Schnorr’s four goals.
***
Jack Riley led a balanced attack with three goals as Downingtown East cruised to a 16-1 victory over Sun Valley. Twelve different players scored for the Cougars.
Baseball
Shane Harkins capped a five-run fifth with a bases-clearing triple to send Germantown Academy past Archbishop Carroll, 7-6. Harkins ended with four RBIs on the day.
***
Cole Humes and Blake Rodack homered as Shipley opened Friends Schools League play with a 16-4 rout of Friends Select.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Greta Stahl paced Harriton with seven goals and two assists as the Rams handled Marple Newtown, 19-4.
***
Willa Hetznecker scored five goals as Haverford High took down Lower Merion, 17-7. She also had five goals in Monday’s 12-11 victory over Upper Dublin.
***
Lilly Siskind and Jordyn Bauer each had three goals as West Chester Henderson beat Oxford, 17-2.
***
Sara Matson and Emily Matson scored seven and six goals, respectively, as George School rolled to a 19-5 win over Perkiomen School. Camille Drury added four assists.
***
Lauryn Bohn notched four goals in Franklin Towne Charter’s 10-8 win over Central. Laura Pelczar added three goals.
***
Carleigh Goldstein, Ellie Mueller, and Cate Cox recorded four goals apiece in Radnor’s 21-2 victory over Upper Darby.
