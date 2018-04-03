Tuesday's Pa. roundup: Haverford School beats ANC in lacrosse

Archbishop Ryan's Jimmy Dolan (left) puts the pressure on Neshaminy's Dawson Obringer during a boys’ lacrosse game at Neshaminy High School in Langhorne, PA, Tuesday afternoon, April 3, 2018. Neshaminy won 18-8.

TJ Malone recorded three goals and three assists as the Haverford School boys’ lacrosse team defeated Academy of the New Church, 13-10, on Tuesday.

***

Conestoga got past Springfield (Delco), 13-7, thanks to Will Schnorr’s four goals.

***

Jack Riley led a balanced attack with three goals as Downingtown East cruised to a 16-1 victory over Sun Valley. Twelve different players scored for the Cougars.

Baseball

Shane Harkins capped a five-run fifth with a bases-clearing triple to send Germantown Academy past Archbishop Carroll, 7-6. Harkins ended with four RBIs on the day.

***

Cole Humes and Blake Rodack homered as Shipley opened Friends Schools League play with a 16-4 rout of Friends Select.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Greta Stahl paced Harriton with seven goals and two assists as the Rams handled Marple Newtown, 19-4.

***

Willa Hetznecker scored five goals as Haverford High took down Lower Merion, 17-7. She also had five goals in Monday’s 12-11 victory over Upper Dublin.

***

Lilly Siskind and Jordyn Bauer each had three goals as West Chester Henderson beat Oxford, 17-2.

***

Sara Matson and Emily Matson scored seven and six goals, respectively, as George School rolled to a 19-5 win over Perkiomen School. Camille Drury added four assists.

***

Lauryn Bohn notched four goals in Franklin Towne Charter’s 10-8 win over Central. Laura Pelczar added three goals.

***

Carleigh Goldstein, Ellie Mueller, and Cate Cox recorded four goals apiece in Radnor’s 21-2 victory over Upper Darby.

