Tuesday's Pa. roundup: North Penn baseball hits three homers in win over Souderton

The North Penn baseball team hit three homers in a win over Souderton on Tuesday.

Hunter Hamlin, Zack Miles, and Joe Picozzi hit home runs as the North Penn baseball team defeated Souderton, 13-1, on Tuesday. Picozzi’s homer was a grand slam.

***

Freshman Dean Bergmann hit the go-ahead RBI double in the sixth to help Penn Charter edge Springside Chestnut Hill, 5-3. Will Samuel tossed 5 2/3 solid innings and Tommy Snipes closed things out to pick up the win.

***

Alden Mathes went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs as Marple Newtown blanked Upper Darby, 15-0. Pitcher Sean Standen improved to 4-0 on the season.

***

Sean Clark’s two-run double in the seventh gave Haverford School a 4-3 victory over Episcopal Academy.

***

James McEvoy tossed the first no-hitter in Church Farm School history, striking out 13 over six innings in a 10-0 decision over Christian Academy.

***

Chad Walker capped a four-run bottom of the seventh with a pinch-hit walk-off single, scoring Dan Hopkins, as Cardinal O’Hara beat St. Joseph’s Prep, 7-6.

Softball

Emily Gavin hit for the cycle in Interboro’s 18-1 triumph over Academy Park. Bridget Bailey struck out 11 to pick up the win in the circle.

***

Maya Hartman struck out 11 as Penncrest used a four-run seventh inning to beat Garnet Valley, 6-3. Julia Eckels knocked in the tying run, Melody Gleason drove in the winning run, and Emma Stauffer added two insurance runs.

***

Freshman Emily Murphy went 3-for-3 with six RBIs as St. Hubert cruised past Conwell-Egan, 14-2.

***

Mackenzie Sheehan hit two home runs in George School’s 10-0 win over Westtown. Caitlyn Mihalik struck out nine and gave up one hit over five innings.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Luke O’Grady scored three goals as Haverford School held off La Salle, 10-7.

***

Julian Cabral notched four goals in Marple Newtown’s 15-1 rout of Lower Merion. Jake Huey and CJ Lane had three goals apiece.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Myla Barnett had four goals as Penn Charter defeated Baldwin, 8-6.

***

Gillian Schlenner netted her 300th career goal as Collegium rolled to a 22-6 victory over Kimberton Waldorf. Schlenner finished with nine goals on Tuesday.

