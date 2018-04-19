Thursday's Pa. roundup: Interboro's Bridget Bailey records 300th career strikeout

Bridget Bailey recorded her 300th career strikeout while tossing a no-hitter in Interboro’s 10-0 victory over Chichester on Thursday. Nicole Floyd drove in three runs to support Bailey, who fanned 10 over five innings.
@GoBucsSports Bailey for her 300 strikeouts pic.twitter.com/TPwfHJv9B1
— Mr. Kloss (@KlossIboroAD) April 19, 2018
***
Hannah Sieg doubled and homered to help Friends Select beat Germantown Academy, 13-3. Mia Cohen recorded eight strikeouts over five innings for the Falcons, who improved to 8-1 on the season.
***
Kira Livezey struck out 10 during a five-inning no-hitter to lift Pottsgrove over Norristown, 11-0.
***
Ali Murphy went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as Haverford High defeated Strath Haven, 13-3. Amber Moscoe homered and Tess Smiley drove in two runs.
***
Jules Kuneck hit two of Hallahan’s four homers in a 9-0 blanking of Little Flower. Nina Rowan and Nina Sulimay also homered.
Baseball
Alden Mathes’ three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh gave Marple Newtown an 8-5 win over Ridley. Mathes also scored three runs and Kevin Merrone drove in five runs.
***
Nick Sharer drove in three runs to lead Springfield-Delco past Lower Merion, 4-0. Colin Eberhardt struck out 10 and walked seven over 5 2/3 innings.
***
Cameron Gontek struck out 10 in Philadelphia Academy Charter’s 15-1 win over Mariana Bracetti. Justin Pagan knocked in three runs.
***
David White and Blake Mayberry had three RBIs apiece as Central rolled past Bishop McDevitt, 17-0. Milt James fanned six over three innings.
***
Barrack Hebrew rallied past Collegium Charter, 5-4, thanks to Jon Cohen’s two-run double in the seventh. Barrack Hebrew scored four runs in the final frame.
***
Germantown Academy got past Episcopal Academy, 9-2, behind Jack Popolizio’s four RBIs.
Boys’ Lacrosse
George Rusnak had four goals as Holy Ghost Prep handled Neshaminy, 15-4. Owen Yake and Zach Nangle each added three goals.
***
Richie Marshall netted three goals in Perkiomen Valley’s 9-2 triumph over Phoenixville.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Abington freshman Shea Gormley netted the game-winner in double-overtime, giving the Ghosts an important 8-7 victory over Penn Charter.
***
Julie Byrne scored the game-winner with 4:21 remaining to give Methacton a 7-6 win over Spring-Ford.
***
Celia Meyer’s six goals propelled Germantown Friends past Shipley, 14-8.
***
Jordyn Bauer and Lilly Siskind each recorded three goals as West Chester Henderson held off Bishop Shanahan, 9-7.
