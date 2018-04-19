Thursday's Pa. roundup: Interboro's Bridget Bailey records 300th career strikeout

Interboro pitcher Bridget Bailey (back left) recorded her 300th career strikeout on Thursday.

Bridget Bailey recorded her 300th career strikeout while tossing a no-hitter in Interboro’s 10-0 victory over Chichester on Thursday. Nicole Floyd drove in three runs to support Bailey, who fanned 10 over five innings.

***

Hannah Sieg doubled and homered to help Friends Select beat Germantown Academy, 13-3. Mia Cohen recorded eight strikeouts over five innings for the Falcons, who improved to 8-1 on the season.

***

Kira Livezey struck out 10 during a five-inning no-hitter to lift Pottsgrove over Norristown, 11-0.

***

Ali Murphy went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as Haverford High defeated Strath Haven, 13-3. Amber Moscoe homered and Tess Smiley drove in two runs.

***

Jules Kuneck hit two of Hallahan’s four homers in a 9-0 blanking of Little Flower. Nina Rowan and Nina Sulimay also homered.

Baseball

Alden Mathes’ three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh gave Marple Newtown an 8-5 win over Ridley. Mathes also scored three runs and Kevin Merrone drove in five runs.

***

Nick Sharer drove in three runs to lead Springfield-Delco past Lower Merion, 4-0. Colin Eberhardt struck out 10 and walked seven over 5 2/3 innings.

***

Cameron Gontek struck out 10 in Philadelphia Academy Charter’s 15-1 win over Mariana Bracetti. Justin Pagan knocked in three runs.

***

David White and Blake Mayberry had three RBIs apiece as Central rolled past Bishop McDevitt, 17-0. Milt James fanned six over three innings.

***

Barrack Hebrew rallied past Collegium Charter, 5-4, thanks to Jon Cohen’s two-run double in the seventh. Barrack Hebrew scored four runs in the final frame.

***

Germantown Academy got past Episcopal Academy, 9-2, behind Jack Popolizio’s four RBIs.

Boys’ Lacrosse

George Rusnak had four goals as Holy Ghost Prep handled Neshaminy, 15-4. Owen Yake and Zach Nangle each added three goals.

***

Richie Marshall netted three goals in Perkiomen Valley’s 9-2 triumph over Phoenixville.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Abington freshman Shea Gormley netted the game-winner in double-overtime, giving the Ghosts an important 8-7 victory over Penn Charter.

***

Julie Byrne scored the game-winner with 4:21 remaining to give Methacton a 7-6 win over Spring-Ford.

***

Celia Meyer’s six goals propelled Germantown Friends past Shipley, 14-8.

***

Jordyn Bauer and Lilly Siskind each recorded three goals as West Chester Henderson held off Bishop Shanahan, 9-7.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.