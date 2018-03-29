Thursday's Pa. roundup: Anthony Viggiano lifts Strath Haven over Phoenixville

Bloomsburg recruit Anthony Viggiano drove in three runs as the Strath Haven baseball team defeated Phoenixville, 11-2, on Thursday. Brady Mutz and Henry Dawes had two RBIs apiece while Luke Mutz scored four times.

***

Aaron Stankiewicz and Dom Scrivano each knocked in three runs as Interboro rolled to an 11-0 win over Penn Wood.

***

Gus Natelli and Joe Kaleck had two RBIs apiece as Neshaminy got past Central Bucks East, 7-3. Dan Fus gave up three runs on three hits over four innings to pick up the win.

***

Episcopal Academy handled Harriton, 11-1, behind homers from Isaiah Payton and Cole Dumont. Sophomore Taylor Schaible allowed just one hit over 4 1/3 innings.

***

Matt Vitali knocked in two runs and Hutch Gagnon was solid on the mound as Downingtown East held off Avon Grove, 4-3. Scott Jewett recorded the save.

***

Chris Pow had four RBIs and two runs scored as Perkiomen School defeated George School, 14-3. Manny Ariza picked up the win on the mound.

Softball

Rachel Butler was strong in the circle and Morgan DeFeo had three hits as Avon Grove took down Downingtown East, 7-4. Butler gave up four runs – two earned – on four hits.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Senior Jack Mulcahy scored in overtime to give Downingtown East a 7-6 victory over Radnor. The Cougars improved to 3-0 on the young season.

***

Andreas McKendry netted four goals to lead Haverford High past Perkiomen Valley, 6-5. Cole Lukasiewicz and John Sheivert also scored in the victory.

***

Youssouf Diamoutene and Kavon Thompson each scored two goals as Church Farm held off Phelps, 6-5.

***

Blake Larsen scored two goals in Westtown’s 5-4 triumph over Peddie School.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Ryann Kolb notched eight goals and two assists as Academy of the New Church cruised past Perkiomen Valley, 15-8. Caroline O’Hagan had three goals and one assist.

***

Sydney Fox recorded a hat trick as Boyertown took down Methacton, 9-6. Ashley Deeroff and Liz Tamasitis each added two goals.

***

Garnet Valley beat Owen J. Roberts, 11-10, thanks to four goals from Kam McNeal. Riley Delaney, Regan Nealon, and Kathryn Toohey added two goals apiece.

***

Phoenixville received four goals from Mary Michaud, Ameerah Green, and Katie Baker in a 16-6 rout of Pottstown. Alana Lathan finished with two goals.

