Wednesday's Pa. roundup: Strath Haven baseball hands Marple Newtown its first loss

Chase Davis and Jake Fischer hit a three-run and two-run homer, respectively, for the Strath Haven baseball team to give Marple Newtown its first loss of the season with a 10-5 triumph on Wednesday. Anthony Viggiano also provided a home run for the Panthers. The Tigers fall to 17-1 on the season.

***

Aiden Baur hit a go-ahead RBI triple in a seven-run seventh inning to give Neumann-Goretti a 15-8 victory over Roman Catholic. Joe LaFiora blasted a three-run homer later in the inning. Joe Messina pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball in relief for the win. The Cahillites’ Marquis Wood doubled, triple, and homered.

***

Matt Arbogast delivered a walk-off single in a four-run 10th inning as Penncrest upended Radnor, 9-8.

***

Antonio Lewis went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs as Dobbins edged Randolph, 10-9, in the first game of a doubleheader. In game two, Lewis was a homer shy of the cycle and drove in three more runs in a 16-0 victory.

***

Matt Futer struck out 15 in a complete game two-hitter and helped himself to a three-run homer to carry Calvary Christian over Morrisville, 5-1.

***

Chuck Kelley tossed a complete game with eight strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Father Judge past Archbishop Wood, 6-2. Tim McLaughlin and Shawn LeVan each recorded two hits and two RBIs for the Crusaders.

***

Joe Richardson struck out 10 in five strong innings as St. Joseph’s Prep edged Archbishop Ryan, 6-5. Brandon Sanders contributed a 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs for the Hawks.

***

GianFranco Borgesi pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and doubled twice as String Theory takes over first place in the Public League Liberty Division with an 8-2 victory over Northeast. Dennis Pratt, Jason Dellavalla, and Lamar Thomas added doubles for the victors.

***

Jake Kelchner fanned nine over six innings as Archbishop Carroll blanked Bonner-Prendergast, 5-0. Dan Crossan went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs and Cole Chesnet blasted a solo homer.

***

Blake Mayberry homered and had two RBIs as Central took down Esperanza, 9-2. Brooks Ey struck out eight over six innings.

***

Nick Velez halted a six-run visiting seventh to save Chris Javier’s win as Ben Franklin held off SLA-Beeber, 8-7.

Softball

Sarah Sullivan hit a grand slam to lift Upper Darby over Conestoga, 8-7. Rebecca Sorrentino added a three-run homer and Brooke Jones went 3 for 4 with a homer of her own.

***

Rachel Butler pitched a three-hit complete game shutout as Avon Grove beat Bishop Shanahan, 3-0. Olivia Kunitsky, Sydeney Skrzypiec, and Allyson Wallauer each had two hits for the Red Devils.

***

Laura Dainton launched a three-run home run as West Chester Rustin handled Great Valley, 13-3. Maddie Fife added four hits and an RBI for the Golden Knights.

Boys’ Tennis

Unionville prevented Lower Merion from a fourth straight District 1 Class 3A title with a 3-2 triumph over the Aces. Tristan Bradley won the deciding match in the first singles in straight sets. No. 2 doubles team of Clay Horowitz & Ethan Fitzsimons came back from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to win in a tiebreak The Indians will now compete in the state team tourney starting next Tuesday.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Walker Martin scored three goals, including the 100th of her career, in a 9-3 victory over Hatboro-Horsham. Stephen Blue had a game-high four goals for the Indians.

Girls’ Track

St. Basil and Villa Maria each scored 100 points to tie in the Catholic Academies final for the first time in league history. Villa Joseph Marie came in third with 93 points.