Thursday's Pa. roundup: St. Joseph's Prep baseball rallies past Bonner-Prendergast

St. Joseph’s Prep
The St. Joseph’s Prep baseball team rallied past Bonner-Prendergast on Thursday.
Luke Donaphon hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give St. Joseph’s Prep an 8-7 win over Bonner-Prendergast. Declan Evans walked three times and knocked in three runs on Thursday.

Liam Nihill struck out eight during a complete-game effort as Cardinal O’Hara edged Roman Catholic, 3-2. Dan Hopkins hit a solo homer.

Atlee Hasson and Hunter Hamlin homered in North Penn’s 10-4 triumph over Central Bucks West.

Andrew Gluck’s two-run single in the top of the seventh sent Conestoga past Springfield-Delco, 4-2. In the fifth, Conestoga tied things up at two. Owen Margolis drove in one when he singled.

Mike Reilly drove in two runs during a five-run fourth as Germantown Academy defeated Penn Charter, 8-2.

Kenneth Rodriguez and Peter Delaney had two RBIs apiece in George School’s 5-2 victory over Moorestown Friends. Dylan Kirton struck out 10 to pick up the win.

Nick Kaewell drove in two runs during a four-run fifth as Lincoln took down Masterman, 5-1.

Sam Glavin homered in his third consecutive game as Perkiomen School rolled past Collegium Charter, 14-0.

Franklin Towne Charter outlasted Esperanza, 15-13, behind eight RBIs from Vincent Rdesinski.

Softball

Brooke McKeown’s clutch hit in the bottom of the seventh gave Notre Dame a 4-3 decision over Episcopal Academy. With the score tied and two outs, McKeown hit a triple to bring in the winning run. The Irish scored four runs in the final frame.

Archbishop Ryan beat St. Hubert, 9-5, thanks to 14 strikeouts from Dana Bell. Lauren Hagy drove in two runs.

Coatesville used 13 hits from 13 different players to defeat Sun Valley, 13-0. Maddie Fleming hit a two-run homer while Natalie Florschutz and Melina Minniti combined on a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. The Red Raiders improved their overall record to 11-1.

Lauren Lofland struck out seven over five innings as Conestoga blanked Strath Haven, 11-0. Faith Walker went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Olivia Kunitsky went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs in Avon Grove’s 7-2 victory over West Chester Rustin.

Cara Fabiano had 13 strikeouts in a complete-game performance as Bristol beat MaST Charter, 4-0.

Alison Kelble recorded 10 strikeouts as Philadelphia Academy Charter defeated Girls High, 10-0. Hannah Higgins had two doubles.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Methacton’s Kyle Kacala scored his 100th career goal in a 12-6 loss to Boyertown. Kacala finished with four goals on Thursday.

Girls’ Lacrosse 

Riley McGowan’s fifth goal of the game came late in the second overtime period, sending Souderton past Pennsbury, 16-15. With less than 10 seconds left in the second OT, Liz O’Hara found McGowan in the middle for a quick shot to the back of the net.

Molly Weygand notched her 100th career goal as Upper Merion held off Upper Perkiomen, 16-9. Weygand and Riley O’Malley had seven and six goals, respectively.

