Thursday's Pa. roundup: St. Joseph's Prep baseball rallies past Bonner-Prendergast

Luke Donaphon hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give St. Joseph’s Prep an 8-7 win over Bonner-Prendergast. Declan Evans walked three times and knocked in three runs on Thursday.

***

Liam Nihill struck out eight during a complete-game effort as Cardinal O’Hara edged Roman Catholic, 3-2. Dan Hopkins hit a solo homer.

***

Atlee Hasson and Hunter Hamlin homered in North Penn’s 10-4 triumph over Central Bucks West.

***

Andrew Gluck’s two-run single in the top of the seventh sent Conestoga past Springfield-Delco, 4-2. In the fifth, Conestoga tied things up at two. Owen Margolis drove in one when he singled.

***

Mike Reilly drove in two runs during a five-run fourth as Germantown Academy defeated Penn Charter, 8-2.

***

Kenneth Rodriguez and Peter Delaney had two RBIs apiece in George School’s 5-2 victory over Moorestown Friends. Dylan Kirton struck out 10 to pick up the win.

***

Nick Kaewell drove in two runs during a four-run fifth as Lincoln took down Masterman, 5-1.

***

Sam Glavin homered in his third consecutive game as Perkiomen School rolled past Collegium Charter, 14-0.

***

Franklin Towne Charter outlasted Esperanza, 15-13, behind eight RBIs from Vincent Rdesinski.

Softball

Brooke McKeown’s clutch hit in the bottom of the seventh gave Notre Dame a 4-3 decision over Episcopal Academy. With the score tied and two outs, McKeown hit a triple to bring in the winning run. The Irish scored four runs in the final frame.

***

Archbishop Ryan beat St. Hubert, 9-5, thanks to 14 strikeouts from Dana Bell. Lauren Hagy drove in two runs.

***

Coatesville used 13 hits from 13 different players to defeat Sun Valley, 13-0. Maddie Fleming hit a two-run homer while Natalie Florschutz and Melina Minniti combined on a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. The Red Raiders improved their overall record to 11-1.

***

Lauren Lofland struck out seven over five innings as Conestoga blanked Strath Haven, 11-0. Faith Walker went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

***

Olivia Kunitsky went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs in Avon Grove’s 7-2 victory over West Chester Rustin.

***

Cara Fabiano had 13 strikeouts in a complete-game performance as Bristol beat MaST Charter, 4-0.

***

Alison Kelble recorded 10 strikeouts as Philadelphia Academy Charter defeated Girls High, 10-0. Hannah Higgins had two doubles.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Methacton’s Kyle Kacala scored his 100th career goal in a 12-6 loss to Boyertown. Kacala finished with four goals on Thursday.

Congrats to Kyle Kacala for scoring his 100th Goal in a 4-Goal effort against Boyertown today. He stands at 101 for his career. pic.twitter.com/bPaV96SjUa — Methacton Lacrosse (@methactonlax) April 26, 2018

Girls’ Lacrosse

Riley McGowan’s fifth goal of the game came late in the second overtime period, sending Souderton past Pennsbury, 16-15. With less than 10 seconds left in the second OT, Liz O’Hara found McGowan in the middle for a quick shot to the back of the net.

***

Molly Weygand notched her 100th career goal as Upper Merion held off Upper Perkiomen, 16-9. Weygand and Riley O’Malley had seven and six goals, respectively.