No. 4 Archbishop Wood to face No. 7 La Salle | City Football Top 10

City Football Top 10
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
Rank Team Record
1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 5-0
Kyle McCord completed 16 of 19 passes for 245 yards and three scores in a 49-14 win over Archbishop Wood.
2. Malvern Prep (2) 7-0
D’Angelo Stocker blocked a punt and returned it 16 yards for a score in a 51-17 romp over Penn Charter.
3. Imhotep Charter (4) 5-2
Multipurpose threat Tykee Smith and Co. are gearing up for a strong run in the PIAA Class 4A playoffs.
4. Archbishop Wood (3) 4-3
Quarterback Jake Ross and receiver Joe Wade connected for a 64-yard touchdown against St. Joe’s Prep.
5. Conwell-Egan (5) 8-0
Standout halfback and Boston College recruit Patrick Garwo has rushed for 1,200-plus yards and 16 scores.
6. Episcopal Academy (7) 5-1
DeeWil Barlee carried 27 times for 179 yards and two scores in a 35-26 win over Springside Chestnut Hill.
7. La Salle (NR) 3-4
Quarterback Sean Daly carried 13 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 blanking of Archbishop Ryan.
8. West Catholic (8) 6-2
Looking to rebound from a loss to Conwell-Egan, the Burrs will host Neumann-Goretti on Friday at Widener.
9. Penn Charter (9) 4-2
Two-way back Edward Saydee and the Quakers will host Haverford School at 2 p.m. Saturday at Maguire Field.
10. Archbishop Ryan (6) 6-2
Sophomore running back and wide receiver Tyreek Chappell is a terrific playmaker for the Raiders.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Bishop McDevitt (6-2), Boys’ Latin (6-0), Cardinal O’Hara (5-2), Haverford School (3-2), Northeast (4-2), Springside Chestnut Hill (5-2).