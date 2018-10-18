No. 4 Archbishop Wood to face No. 7 La Salle | City Football Top 10

Two girls at Thomas Edison are tackling high school football - and winning

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Malvern Prep’s Tyler Tinson (front) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown reception against Penn Charter with teammate Lonnie White. The Friars won, 51-17.

City Football Top 10

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

Rank Team Record

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 5-0

Kyle McCord completed 16 of 19 passes for 245 yards and three scores in a 49-14 win over Archbishop Wood.

2. Malvern Prep (2) 7-0

D’Angelo Stocker blocked a punt and returned it 16 yards for a score in a 51-17 romp over Penn Charter.

3. Imhotep Charter (4) 5-2

Multipurpose threat Tykee Smith and Co. are gearing up for a strong run in the PIAA Class 4A playoffs.

4. Archbishop Wood (3) 4-3

Quarterback Jake Ross and receiver Joe Wade connected for a 64-yard touchdown against St. Joe’s Prep.

5. Conwell-Egan (5) 8-0

Standout halfback and Boston College recruit Patrick Garwo has rushed for 1,200-plus yards and 16 scores.

6. Episcopal Academy (7) 5-1

DeeWil Barlee carried 27 times for 179 yards and two scores in a 35-26 win over Springside Chestnut Hill.

7. La Salle (NR) 3-4

Quarterback Sean Daly carried 13 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 blanking of Archbishop Ryan.

8. West Catholic (8) 6-2

Looking to rebound from a loss to Conwell-Egan, the Burrs will host Neumann-Goretti on Friday at Widener.

9. Penn Charter (9) 4-2

Two-way back Edward Saydee and the Quakers will host Haverford School at 2 p.m. Saturday at Maguire Field.

10. Archbishop Ryan (6) 6-2

Sophomore running back and wide receiver Tyreek Chappell is a terrific playmaker for the Raiders.

Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Bishop McDevitt (6-2), Boys’ Latin (6-0), Cardinal O’Hara (5-2), Haverford School (3-2), Northeast (4-2), Springside Chestnut Hill (5-2).