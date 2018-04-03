Tuesday's S.J. roundup: Eastern girls' lacrosse overcomes four-goal second-half deficit

Jake Topolski doubled and homered in Lenape’s victory over Thornton Fractional (Ill.) on Tuesaday. LOU RABITO / Staff.

The Eastern girls’ lacrosse team completed a four-goal second-half comeback thanks to Dani Mlkvy’s strike in overtime to lift the Vikings over Lenape, 14-13. Mlkvy finished the game with two goals, while Savannah Slack paced the team with five scores.

Carly Gregg recorded four goals as Collingswood topped Moorestown Friends, 11-7. Bobbi O’Neill added three goals for the Panthers.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Max Norton scored five goals in Haddonfield’s 9-5 triumph over Seneca. Will Batson and Mitchell Rothstein chipped in two goals apiece for the Bulldogs.

Eric Sherman and Rei O’Brien combined four seven goals to carry Cherry Hill East over Cherry Hill West, 9-2.

Bailey Pringle and Gavyn Wilson each tallied four goals as Shawnee toppled Kingsway, 16-6.

Baseball

Phil Gannon punched out 11 over five innings in Salem’s 5-3 win over LEAP Academy. Gannon helped himself with a double and two RBI. Jahiem Henson, Shaheem Pace, and Zachary Turner also doubled for the Rams.

Josh Crowding struck out eight batters in four innings as Kingsway upended Pennsville, 4-2. Matt Lipka homered for the Dragons. Max Dineen homered and doubled for the Eagles.

John Storz hit a home run and had three RBI lift Egg Harbor Township over Johnsonville (SC), 7-2. Cory Kessler tossed six innings of one-run ball while striking out six.

Brandon Drapeau went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBI as Clearview defeated Pitman, 15-9. Mike Decker also added four RBI with a double and a triple for the Pioneers.

Robert Cossaboon threw a complete game while striking out five as Cumberland edged Schalik, 3-2. Eddie Fleetwood contributed two hits and an RBI for the Colts.

Cade Hunter launched two home runs and drove in five runs to lead Lenape past Eastern HS (Ky.), 7-3. Pat Rush allowed no earned runs over five innings while striking out seven.

In the second game of a doubleheader, Cade Hunter, AJ Pena, and Jake Topolski all homered as the Indians rolled past Thornton Fractional (Ill.), 17-4. Logan Beaver pitched four innings for the win.

Nick Nocella doubled and homered for five RBI in Gloucester Catholic’s 11-0 defeat of Hammonton. Evan Giordano also went yard for the Rams. Tyler Parks struck out seven in four innings of work in the win.

Kyle Smith delivered a 5 for 5 day with two doubles in Sterling’s 15-3 win over Overbrook. C.J. Barrett pitched a complete game for the silver Knights.

Joe Norton tossed a four-inning one-hit shutout while driving three runs as Gateway beat Notre Dame (WV), 15-0, in the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach. Ryan Teschko added three RBI and three runs scored for the Gators.

Softball

Brooke Cloak went 3 for 4 with three RBI ti lift Gloucester Catholic over Highland, 8-7. Emileigh Cloak and Madison Baldwin each doubled for the Rams.

Karly Messina tossed a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts as Cherokee blanked Camden Catholic, 10-0. Jordyn Deveney drove in two runs and scored once for the Chiefs.

Cayla Kalani went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI as Hammonton downed Penns Grove, 13-1. Ashlynne Scardino allowed two hits in five innings for the Blue Devils.

Jordyn Harris posted three hits with four RBI in Atlantic County Tech’s 19-9 victory over Pemberton. Ivonne Gautier and Jaiana Gautier had three RBI each for the Red Hawks.

McKenzie Melvin had three hits including a triple and five RBI as Williamstown defeated Pitman, 13-3. Gab Cirucci added three singles for the Braves.

