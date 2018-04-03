Tuesday's S.J. roundup: Eastern girls' lacrosse overcomes four-goal second-half deficit

The Eastern girls’ lacrosse team completed a four-goal second-half comeback thanks to Dani Mlkvy’s strike in overtime to lift the Vikings over Lenape, 14-13. Mlkvy finished the game with two goals, while Savannah Slack paced the team with five scores.
***
Carly Gregg recorded four goals as Collingswood topped Moorestown Friends, 11-7. Bobbi O’Neill added three goals for the Panthers.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Max Norton scored five goals in Haddonfield’s 9-5 triumph over Seneca. Will Batson and Mitchell Rothstein chipped in two goals apiece for the Bulldogs.
***
Eric Sherman and Rei O’Brien combined four seven goals to carry Cherry Hill East over Cherry Hill West, 9-2.
***
Bailey Pringle and Gavyn Wilson each tallied four goals as Shawnee toppled Kingsway, 16-6.
Baseball
Phil Gannon punched out 11 over five innings in Salem’s 5-3 win over LEAP Academy. Gannon helped himself with a double and two RBI. Jahiem Henson, Shaheem Pace, and Zachary Turner also doubled for the Rams.
***
Josh Crowding struck out eight batters in four innings as Kingsway upended Pennsville, 4-2. Matt Lipka homered for the Dragons. Max Dineen homered and doubled for the Eagles.
***
John Storz hit a home run and had three RBI lift Egg Harbor Township over Johnsonville (SC), 7-2. Cory Kessler tossed six innings of one-run ball while striking out six.
***
Brandon Drapeau went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBI as Clearview defeated Pitman, 15-9. Mike Decker also added four RBI with a double and a triple for the Pioneers.
***
Robert Cossaboon threw a complete game while striking out five as Cumberland edged Schalik, 3-2. Eddie Fleetwood contributed two hits and an RBI for the Colts.
***
Cade Hunter launched two home runs and drove in five runs to lead Lenape past Eastern HS (Ky.), 7-3. Pat Rush allowed no earned runs over five innings while striking out seven.
***
In the second game of a doubleheader, Cade Hunter, AJ Pena, and Jake Topolski all homered as the Indians rolled past Thornton Fractional (Ill.), 17-4. Logan Beaver pitched four innings for the win.
***
Nick Nocella doubled and homered for five RBI in Gloucester Catholic’s 11-0 defeat of Hammonton. Evan Giordano also went yard for the Rams. Tyler Parks struck out seven in four innings of work in the win.
***
Kyle Smith delivered a 5 for 5 day with two doubles in Sterling’s 15-3 win over Overbrook. C.J. Barrett pitched a complete game for the silver Knights.
***
Joe Norton tossed a four-inning one-hit shutout while driving three runs as Gateway beat Notre Dame (WV), 15-0, in the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach. Ryan Teschko added three RBI and three runs scored for the Gators.
Softball
Brooke Cloak went 3 for 4 with three RBI ti lift Gloucester Catholic over Highland, 8-7. Emileigh Cloak and Madison Baldwin each doubled for the Rams.
***
Karly Messina tossed a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts as Cherokee blanked Camden Catholic, 10-0. Jordyn Deveney drove in two runs and scored once for the Chiefs.
***
Cayla Kalani went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI as Hammonton downed Penns Grove, 13-1. Ashlynne Scardino allowed two hits in five innings for the Blue Devils.
***
Jordyn Harris posted three hits with four RBI in Atlantic County Tech’s 19-9 victory over Pemberton. Ivonne Gautier and Jaiana Gautier had three RBI each for the Red Hawks.
***
McKenzie Melvin had three hits including a triple and five RBI as Williamstown defeated Pitman, 13-3. Gab Cirucci added three singles for the Braves.
