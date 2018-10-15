sports

High School Sports

Monday's South Jersey roundup: Hat tricks from Anna Bruno and Naveah Deichert lead Clearview field hockey past Glassboro

Popular Stories

ClearviewFH
Camera icon Clearview Athletics
Clearview’s field hockey team, pictured at its opening season pep rally in September, beat Glassboro, 10-1, Monday behind hat tricks from Anna Bruno and Naveah Deichert.
by , STAFF WRITER

Anna Bruno and Naveah Deichert each recorded hat tricks Monday as Clearview’s field hockey team rolled past Glassboro, 10-1. Gigi McAlpin, Ali Palumbo, Sage Riso and Abby Vesey also scored.

***

Miranda Mason notched a hat trick in West Deptford’s 9-0 victory over Sterling. Allison Flynn and Grace Hoelbinger scored two goals apiece.

***

Mackenzie Rieger scored to lead Pennsville past Deptford, 1-0. Kylie Fitchett recorded one assist.

***

Siani Carpenter and Diana Gaft each knocked in a pair of goals to help Overbrook beat Paulsboro, 7-0. Karina Gaft, Riley Roback and Cristina Roman added goals.

***

Collingswood rolled past Haddon Heights, 6-1. Catie Wilson recorded a hat trick, and Quinn Basewitz, Dash Cruz and Amber Zelem scored.

***

Ryleigh Heck had a hat trick as Eastern defeated Shawnee, 4-1. Kara Heck scored.

***

Haddonfield blanked Audubon, 6-0. Bridget McCormick scored two goals, and Mia Frontino, Abby Marthins, Emily Smart and Caitlyn Tedeschi scored.

***

Sophia Abate’s hat trick led Seneca past Paul VI, 5-2. Delayni Elentro and Cassidy Strittmatter added goals.

Boys’ Soccer

Jack Accorsi and Jack McEvoy each scored a pair of goals to help Clearview beat Arthur P. Schalick, 4-0.

***

Jacob Bodine scored two goals in Cumberland’s 3-0 win over Salem. Carlos Cacahuatitan recorded six saves.

***

Jahlyl Barrow recorded a hat trick and one assist as Oakcrest beat St. Joseph, 6-0. Scott Creighton, Gabe Paz and Mason Stokes added a goal each.

***

Knight Dean, Shane McMenamin, Ronaldo Pickering and Sukhdip Singh scored in Burlington Township’s 4-1 victory against Cherokee.

***

Glassboro edged Woodbury, 3-2, in overtime. Colin Bridges scored two goals and Santino Mancini scored.

***

Tyler Tomlin’s five goals lifted Wildwood past Holy Spirit, 8-4. Alexandro Bautista, Jose Bautista and Jaxon Tomlin scored.

***

Jeff Elliot scored in Palmyra’s 2-1 victory over Pitman. Adam Janowicz and Nate Warnock each had assists.

***

Pennsauken defeated Lower Cape May, 3-2. Tyler Bates scored two goals and Ian Pierre-Luis scored.

***

Matt Brook and Fisher Hudak each recorded two goals and one assist as Ocean City beat Pleasantville, 5-0. Luke Varrallo had a goal and an assist.

***

Julian Alvardo-Cruz, Colin Beasley and Preston Beasley scored in Atlantic County Tech’s 3-0 win over Atlantic City.

***

Cici Imhotep scored as Moorestown blanked Cinnaminson, 2-0.

Girls’ Soccer

Jaimi Araujo scored in Seneca’s 1-0 win over Cherry Hill West.

***

Hailey Russell’s four goals led Riverside past Willingboro, 5-1. Joelle Otto added one goal.

***

April Hartman recorded 16 saves as Pennsville defeated Deptford, 3-1. Hannah Cooksey scored two goals and Arianna Smith scored.

***

Pennsauken Tech beat Paulsboro, 2-1, thanks to goals from Brenda Hernandez and Dalila Velasquez-Mendez.

***

Sarah Schollenberger scored two goals in Woodbury’s 3-1 victory over St. Joseph. Kayla Rozanski had one goal and two assists.

***

Erica Cavalier had a hat trick as Burlington City defeated Pennsauken, 4-1. Emma Keefe scored.

***

Breacain McClenehan scored two goals to help Rancocas Valley beat Clearview, 4-3. Cameron Maruca and Ashley Orendac added goals.

More Coverage

Published: