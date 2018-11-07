sports

Tuesday's South Jersey roundup: Glassboro and Palmyra win tight games to set up South Group 1 title matchup

Aaron Harrison scored off an assist from Santino Mancini in the second half as Glassboro defeated Haddon Township, 1-0, in the South Group 1 Boys’ Soccer semifinals on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Griffin Rogers made five saves. Haddon Township goalkeeper Brett Hintz saved nine shots in the loss.

In the other semifinal, Palmyra defeated Pitman, 2-1. Gio Narhwold scored twice off assists from Matteo Gravano. Goalkeeper Liam Brett made nine saves. Glassboro and Palmyra will play in the South Group 1 championship on Thursday.

***

Kieran Sundermanh had a hat trick as Pinelands defeated Cherry Hill West, 5-0, in the South Group 3 semifinals. Pinelands will play Seneca for the South Group 3 title on Thursday.

***

Jackson Memorial defeated Eastern, 1-0, on penalty kicks in the South Group 4 semifinals and will play Washington Township in Thursday’s championship game.

Girls’ Soccer

Peyton Gilmore’s hat trick guided Delsea to a 4-2 win over West Deptford in the South Group 2 semifinals. Hannah Patrignani also scored on an assist from Gilmore.

Delsea will play in Thursday’s championship against the winner of Haddon Heights and Cinnaminson, which was postponed to Wednesday.

***

Madison Pilla and Olivia Volpe scored as Pingry defeated Bishop Eustace in the South Non-Public A semifinals. Pingry will play either Red Bank Catholic or Mount St. Mary in the championship game on Thursday.

***

The South Group 1, South Group 3, and South Group 4 semifinals were postponed to Wednesday due to the weather.

Field Hockey

All NJSIAA field hockey games were postponed due to incliment weather on Tuesday. The public Group 1, Group 2, Group 3, and Group 4 semifinals were pushed back to Wednesday at the same time and place originally scheduled.

