Tuesday's South Jersey roundup: Glassboro and Palmyra win tight games to set up South Group 1 title matchup

Aaron Harrison scored off an assist from Santino Mancini in the second half as Glassboro defeated Haddon Township, 1-0, in the South Group 1 Boys’ Soccer semifinals on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Griffin Rogers made five saves. Haddon Township goalkeeper Brett Hintz saved nine shots in the loss.

With their 1-0 win over Haddon Township today, your Bulldogs are headed to the South Jersey Group 1 Finals! Aaron Harrison scored the lone goal and the whole team played tremendous defense! Finals will be on Thursday – location, time and opponent TBA. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/y4eA6FyAsT — GlassboroHS (@GlassboroHS) November 6, 2018

In the other semifinal, Palmyra defeated Pitman, 2-1. Gio Narhwold scored twice off assists from Matteo Gravano. Goalkeeper Liam Brett made nine saves. Glassboro and Palmyra will play in the South Group 1 championship on Thursday.

***

Kieran Sundermanh had a hat trick as Pinelands defeated Cherry Hill West, 5-0, in the South Group 3 semifinals. Pinelands will play Seneca for the South Group 3 title on Thursday.

***

Jackson Memorial defeated Eastern, 1-0, on penalty kicks in the South Group 4 semifinals and will play Washington Township in Thursday’s championship game.

Girls’ Soccer

Good crowd out supporting our girls!!! Delsea is up 3-0 at the half over WD pic.twitter.com/ILWprJ6wqO — Delsea Athletics (@delseaathletics) November 6, 2018

Peyton Gilmore’s hat trick guided Delsea to a 4-2 win over West Deptford in the South Group 2 semifinals. Hannah Patrignani also scored on an assist from Gilmore.

Delsea will play in Thursday’s championship against the winner of Haddon Heights and Cinnaminson, which was postponed to Wednesday.

***

Madison Pilla and Olivia Volpe scored as Pingry defeated Bishop Eustace in the South Non-Public A semifinals. Pingry will play either Red Bank Catholic or Mount St. Mary in the championship game on Thursday.

***

The South Group 1, South Group 3, and South Group 4 semifinals were postponed to Wednesday due to the weather.

Field Hockey

Important news regarding the state field hockey tournament: Due to the inclement weather forecast, all FH state-semifinal games have been postponed to Wed, Nov 7th…same locations and times. — NJSIAA (@NJSIAA) November 6, 2018

All NJSIAA field hockey games were postponed due to incliment weather on Tuesday. The public Group 1, Group 2, Group 3, and Group 4 semifinals were pushed back to Wednesday at the same time and place originally scheduled.