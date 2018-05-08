Monday's South Jersey roundup: Jon Storz's walk-off hit lifts Egg Harbor over Ocean City

Jon Storz hit a bases-loaded walk-off single Monday to lift the Egg Harbor Township baseball team to a 2-1 win against Ocean City at home. Jordan Sweeney struck out five and pitched a complete game to grab the win.

Highland used a 10-run fourth inning to roll past Gloucester Catholic, 18-1. Luke Lesch was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and home run on 3 for 4 hitting and drove in five runs. Lillo Paxia, Ryan Nutley and Andrew Colligan also doubled in the win.

Sky Duff struck out 13 and Mike Guzzardo hit a two-run double to lift Bishop Eustace to a 4-0 win against visiting Paul VI.

Tom Marciano was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored as Camden Catholic topped Camden, 12-2, on the road. Tim Dorety was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI.

Noah Putney hit a home run and a double as Glassboro blanked Cumberland, 5-0, on the road in Tri-County Conference action. Putney was 3 for 4, with two runs scored and three RBIs on the afternoon.

Sean Erasmus and Mike Costanzo combined for 4 runs scored and 4 RBIs in Williamstown’s 13-0 win against host Deptford. Mark Cirucci threw a complete game and struck out five to earn the win.

Robert Barrientos was 3 for 4 with a grand slam and four RBIs as Pennsauken downed visiting Burlington City, 15-5.

Softball

Deptford got a big performance from Brianna Stocklin as the Spartans routed Glassboro, 13-0, on the road in Tri-County Conference action. Stocklin was 3 for 4 with a double and a home run. She scored three runs and chipped in five RBIs. Kylie Bythrow also doubled in the win.

Mikaila Rodriguez was 4 for 4 for Hammonton in a 12-2 win against visiting Woodstown. Rodriguez finished her day with a double and a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored. Makenzie Edwards earned the win on the mound and Marisa Passarella also doubled.

Miranda Rodriguez doubled, Paige Coleman tripled and Morgan Zane hit a home run as Schalick held off Salem, 7-3, at home. Coleman also earned the win on the mound after striking out 14 in a complete game.

Gianna Morganti had a huge game for St. Joseph in a 20-0 rout against Pleasantville at home in Cape Atlantic League play. Morganti was 3 for 3 with a double, triple and home run while driving in four runs. Karalyne Shendock doubled and was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and five RBIs.

Bailey Enoch had a solid all-around performance for Burlington Township in a 14-0 win against host Westampton Tech. Enoch was 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles while also striking out six.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Saige Lyn Gidzinski paced Camden Catholic with five goals in the Irish’s 14-7 win against rival Bishop Eustace. Devin Rybacki tallied a hat trick and Brynn Eilbacher and Kate Walsh posted multi-goal games in the visitors’ win.

Holy Cross got goals from nine different players as the Lancers held off Moorestown Friends, 14-10, at home. Victoria Sciortino led the way with a hat trick and Brielle Bennett, Danielle Kane and Ava Taylor scored twice each. Gillian Casey, Isabel Kuzy, Allison Nemeth, Jessica Silverio and Bobbi Warner tallied a goal apiece. Alexis Watson led all scorers with six goals for the Foxes in the loss.

Sydney Sventy paced Rancocas Valley with six goals in a 19-11 win against visiting Cinnaminson in Burlington County League play. Reese DeMarco and Cameron Maruca struck three times each. Grace Frasso and Caroline Bailey combined for nine of Cinnaminson’s 11 goals.

Amanda Thaler’s four-goal performance lifted Timber Creek to a 13-9 win against host Triton. Shannon Leary and Evie Oliveri each contributed a hat trick in the victory.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Blaze Nyzio scored five goals and Adi Fox chipped in a hat trick, but Moorestown Friends fell in a close contest, 15-14, against visiting Lower Cape May. Cory Dennis and Carrington Mizelle finished with two goals each while Lawrence Miles and Philip Evans added a goal apiece to round out the scoring.

Boys’ Tennis

Kingsway won both doubles matches to edge host Williamstown, 3-2. Will Pollick and Domenic Marino notched the win at first doubles, 6-0, 6-2, against Eric Lee and Tyler Jackstis. Justin Steward and Troy Mostoller edged James Mintel and Michael McIntire, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3.

Ethan Bentley got a critical win for the visitors in No. 3 singles when he defeated Marcello Oliveto, 7-5, 6-3. Chris Hoban and Brook Berhane earned wins for Williamstown in the top two singles matches.

Boys’ Volleyball

Atlantic County Tech topped Camden County Tech, 25-15, 25-13. Dylan Countouris led the way for the Red Hawks with 17 assists, 2 kills and a dig.

Rancocas Valley edged Northern Burlington, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16. Nate Motley had 11 assists, 8 digs and 8 kills for the Red Raiders while David Jones added 7 kills and 5 blocks in the win.