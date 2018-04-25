Wednesday's South Jersey roundup: Danielle Dominik tosses complete game for Kingsway

Kingsway’s Sydney Maroney tries to evade Woodstown’s catcher Madalyn Padio last season.

Danielle Dominik struck out 12 in a complete game Wednesday as the Kingsway softball team edged host Clearview, 6-1, in Tri-County Conference action. Sydney Maroney was 3 for 4 from the plate with one double. Theresa Reed and Tori Lipka each went 2 for 4 and combined for five RBIs.

Kylie Bythrow hit a double and drove in four runs to lead Deptford past Haddonfield, 10-2, on the road. Bythrow was 3 for 4 while Jania Long struck out eight.

Samantha Lish, Jess Cernava and Jayden Hunter all doubled for Lenape in a 14-0 rout against Olympic Conference foe Camden Catholic. Hunter was 2 for 2 with 6 RBIs for the Indians in the home win.

Baseball

Anthony DiMartino hit a walk-off home run to give host Timber Creek a 4-3 win against Cherokee in Olympic Conference action.

Mike Guzzardo hit a three-run home run to lift Bishop Eustace to a 12-2 win against visiting Washington Township. Guzzardo drove in five runs while Sky Duff doubled twice in the win.

Girls’ Lacrosse

McKenzie Blake scored six goals as Haddonfield edged Seneca in a wild match, 18-17, on the road. Cassidy Spilis led all scorers with eight goals in the contest.

Kara Heck paced Eastern with four goals as the Vikings toppled Lower Cape May, 17-5, at home. Savannah Slack and Tori Accardo each scored a hat trick in the victory. Maria Brown, Madison Cowdin and Jessica Kinser scored twice each and Marissa Robbins rounded out the scoring.

Reese DeMarco and Ashley Orendac tallied five goals each as Rancocas Valley rolled to an 18-8 win against Northern Burlington.

Casey Schultz and Deanna Balsama posted three goals apece as host Washington Township topped Kingsway, 13-6.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Will Batson tallied four goals in Haddonfield’s 17-3 win against visiting Williamstown.

Ian Gray finished with six goals as Seneca toppled host Cherry Hill West, 16-1, in Olympic Conference play. <NO1>Luke Walker scored a hat trick and the Golden Eagles got a goal each from Owen Dwyer, Drew Gallagher, Anthony Johnson, Andrew Rodenschin and Tommy Scarpello.<NO>

Chris Lyons and Gavyn Wilson combined to strike nine times for Shawnee in an 11-2 win against host Clearview. Grant Pargas and Bailey Pringle rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece.