Thursday's South Jersey roundup: Rancocas Valley beats Northern Burlington in double-overtime thriller

Dan Myers paced the Rancocas Valley boys’ lacrosse team with five goals Thursday in a 10-9 double overtime win against Northern Burlington. Alex Everard had a multi-goal game with a pair of goals while Shane Langefeld, Colin MacFarland and Drew Bowker rounded out the scoring with a goal each.

Justin Ruffenach led visiting Northern Burlington with four goals in the loss.

Gavyn Wilson tallied four goals as Shawnee held off Eastern, 6-5, in Olympic Conference action. Bailey Pringle picked up a pair of goals for the Renegades in the win.

Andrew Bregman and Eric Schutz scored a hat trick apiece to lift Lenape to a 14-3 win against Clearview at home. Hunter Lippencott scored twice and the Indians got a goal each from Zach Cole, Dom Albanese, Mason Bregman, Matt Donaghy, Matt Lajoie and Bryce Reece.

Softball

Madison Gugel was 6 for 6 for the Paulsboro softball team Thursday as the Red Raiders edged Gateway, 18-17, in eight innings. Gugel finished her day with a single, two doubles and three triples while scoring five runs. Selena Chila earned the win on the mound and had a double and triple.

Lexi Thomas was 4 for 6 with three singles and a triple for Gateway while teammate Courtney Farren singled four times in the loss.

Gianna DeMarco was 3 for 3 with two singles, a double and two RBIs as Delsea rolled past Schalick, 17-1. Diana Parker struck out 8 and Jenna Cetin was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.

Baseball

Jared Gabrysz led the way for Atlantic City in a 15-3 win against host Bridgeton in Cape Atlantic League play. Grabrysz struck out 13 to earn the win on the mound. He was also 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Nick West doubled twice in the win, scoring two runs and driving in two more.

Shawn Dougherty and Mike Decker each hit a home run as Clearview toppled Washington Township, 12-2, at home. Decker also doubled in the win and Ian Petrutz added another double for the Pioneers.

R.J. Moten was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs as Delran held off visiting Cinnaminson, 6-4, in Burlington County League play. Luke Smith also homered for the Bears and struck out 9 to earn the win.

Gloucester got off to a fast start with a 10-run first inning to grab a 17-6 victory against Wildwood in Tri-County Conference action. Andrew Lamb, Nick Massaro, Frank King and Burleight Trower all doubled in the win.

Staus Pokrovsky was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI as Schalick edged visiting Delsea, 6-5. Pokrovsky, Ethan Long and Jacob Mihalecz notched a double each for the hosts.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Hailey Russo scored four goals as Clearview edged Cherokee, 11-10, on the road. Dani Paterno and Camryn Pennypacker scored twice each while Danielle Brown, Alyssa DeAngelo and Rachel Johnson each added a goal. Gab Bodine led all scorers with seven goals for the Chiefs in the loss.

Megan McIntyre-Bozzi scored seven goals as Mainland rolled past visiting Millville, 19-6, in Cape Atlantic League action. Casey Murray, Savannah Goff and Emily Osterman also had multi-goal games in the win. Casey Etter paced Millville with three goals in the loss.