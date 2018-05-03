sports

Thursday's South Jersey roundup: Rancocas Valley beats Northern Burlington in double-overtime thriller

Lenape High School, Zack Cole, right, breaks away from Cherokee’s defender, Joe McNulty, left, earlier this season.
Dan Myers paced the Rancocas Valley boys’ lacrosse team with five goals Thursday in a 10-9 double overtime win against Northern Burlington. Alex Everard had a multi-goal game with a pair of goals while Shane Langefeld, Colin MacFarland and Drew Bowker rounded out the scoring with a goal each.

Justin Ruffenach led visiting Northern Burlington with four goals in the loss.

Gavyn Wilson tallied four goals as Shawnee held off Eastern, 6-5, in Olympic Conference action. Bailey Pringle picked up a pair of goals for the Renegades in the win.

Andrew Bregman and Eric Schutz scored a hat trick apiece to lift Lenape to a 14-3 win against Clearview at home. Hunter Lippencott scored twice and the Indians got a goal each from Zach Cole, Dom Albanese, Mason Bregman, Matt Donaghy, Matt Lajoie and Bryce Reece.

Softball

Madison Gugel was 6 for 6 for the Paulsboro softball team Thursday as the Red Raiders edged Gateway, 18-17, in eight innings. Gugel finished her day with a single, two doubles and three triples while scoring five runs. Selena Chila earned the win on the mound and had a double and triple.

Lexi Thomas was 4 for 6 with three singles and a triple for Gateway while teammate Courtney Farren singled four times in the loss.

Gianna DeMarco was 3 for 3 with two singles, a double and two RBIs as Delsea rolled past Schalick, 17-1. Diana Parker struck out 8 and Jenna Cetin was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.

Baseball

Jared Gabrysz led the way for Atlantic City in a 15-3 win against host Bridgeton in Cape Atlantic League play. Grabrysz struck out 13 to earn the win on the mound. He was also 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Nick West doubled twice in the win, scoring two runs and driving in two more.

Shawn Dougherty and Mike Decker each hit a home run as Clearview toppled Washington Township, 12-2, at home. Decker also doubled in the win and Ian Petrutz added another double for the Pioneers.

R.J. Moten was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs as Delran held off visiting Cinnaminson, 6-4, in Burlington County League play. Luke Smith also homered for the Bears and struck out 9 to earn the win.

Gloucester got off to a fast start with a 10-run first inning to grab a 17-6 victory against Wildwood in Tri-County Conference action. Andrew Lamb, Nick Massaro, Frank King and Burleight Trower all doubled in the win.

Staus Pokrovsky was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI as Schalick edged visiting Delsea, 6-5. Pokrovsky, Ethan Long and Jacob Mihalecz notched a double each for the hosts.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Hailey Russo scored four goals as Clearview edged Cherokee, 11-10, on the road. Dani Paterno and Camryn Pennypacker scored twice each while Danielle Brown, Alyssa DeAngelo and Rachel Johnson each added a goal. Gab Bodine led all scorers with seven goals for the Chiefs in the loss.

Megan McIntyre-Bozzi scored seven goals as Mainland rolled past visiting Millville, 19-6, in Cape Atlantic League action. Casey Murray, Savannah Goff and Emily Osterman also had multi-goal games in the win. Casey Etter paced Millville with three goals in the loss.

