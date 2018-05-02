Wednesday's South Jersey roundup: Cassidy Spillis nets 200th goal in Seneca's win

Junior Cassidy Spillis scored six goals Wednesday in the Seneca girls’ lacrosse team’s 12-9 loss against host Shawnee. Spillis’ fourth goal of the day marked her 200th career goal for the Golden Eagles. She currently sits with 202 goals.

Madyson Jantorno earned her 100th career goal for Northern Burlington after a six-goal performance at Timber Creek. Northern Burlington came away with a 16-6 win.

Gigi DeCaprio led Egg Harbor Township with three goals as the Eagles held off the Thunderbolts, 9-8, on the road. Grace Carpenter and Olivia Elwell combined for five goals in the victory.

McKenzie Blake scored five goals and Caroline Beckett added four more as Haddonfield rolled past Bishop Eustace, 19-9, on the road. Matigan Bayer, Gabi Connor, and Emily Smart each notched a pair of goals.

Camille Pottillo’s five-goal performance lifted Camden Catholic to a 13-10 win against visiting Woodstown. Brynn Eilbacher and Saige Lyn Gidzinski each tallied a hat trick and Devin Rybacki rounded out the scoring with two goals. Devon Kelty and Emma DiPatri paced the visitors with three goals each in the loss.

Gab Bodine led Cherokee with four goals in a 15-6 win against visiting Kingsway. Samantha Patrizi and Victoria Hampton also posted multi-goal games for the Chiefs.

Megan McIntyre-Bozzi scored six times as Mainland edged Middle Township, 16-15, on the road in Cape-Atlantic League action. The Mustangs outscored the Panthers in the second half, 9-8, after finishing the first half tied at 7. Middle Township’s Maddie Barber and Kira Sides posted six goals apiece in the loss.

Baseball

Eastern combined for five home runs in a 12-7 win against visiting Camden Catholic in Olympic Conference action. Dylan Stezzi was 3 for 3, hit two homers and drove in three runs. It marked the third home run for Stezzi in his last three games. Jack Herman, Jesse Barbera and Devin Hunt also finished the afternoon with home runs for the Vikings.

Michael Kenny was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a double as Cherry Hill East held off Timber Creek, 15-10, at home. Jake Swerdloff hit a double and a triple for the Cougars in the win.

Alex Kadar hit a double and a home run as Haddonfield toppled rival Haddon Township, 13-3, at home in Colonial Conference Liberty action. Kadar was 3 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs. John Cristino and Connor MacNeil combined for five RBIs for Haddonfield.

Softball

Briana Wilky doubled twice for GCIT in a 13-5 win against host Clearview in Tri-County Conference play. Wilky was 3 for 5 on the day and drove in two runs. Sabrina Finneran and Madison Nelson also doubled for the Cheetahs in the victory.

Rachel Bromberg, Megan Gray and Isabella Witham all doubled for Cherokee as the Chiefs topped Timber Creek, 8-1, at home in Olympic Conference action. Karly Messina, who got the win, and Witham drove in two runs apiece.

Boys’ Lacrosse

AJ Alleyne scored six goals and Kevin Albright added another five as Oakcrest topped Cedar Creek, 14-4. Jake Angier, Bobby Goff and Riley Hallock rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece.

Eric Turkheimer struck four times to lead Rancocas Valley past Cinnaminson, 9-5, on the road in Burlington County League action.